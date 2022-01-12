Autonomous unit uses multiple cameras and sensors to navigate complex environments, carrying up to 66 pounds of goods on three shelves with up to 11 hours of operation

LG Announces U.S. Launch Of CLOi ServeBot, World's First Service Robot To Achieve UL Certification Autonomous unit uses multiple cameras and sensors to navigate complex environments, carrying up to 66 pounds of goods on three shelves with up to 11 hours of operation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions USA announced that the LG CLOi ServeBot is coming to the U.S. market in early 2022. Model LDLIM21 is the world's first commercial service robot earning UL 3300 certification for safe operation in complex commercial environments such as restaurants, retail stores and hotels. For the first time, U.S. workers will be able to safely use robot assistants that navigate busy environments while carrying up to 66 pounds of food or goods, assisting with employee workloads, enabling better customer service and increasing operational efficiency.

LG CLOi ServeBot

"The LG CLOi ServeBot is truly a breakthrough for all kinds of consumer-focused businesses, from restaurants to retail stores to hotels," Jeffrey Weiland, B2B robotics team leader at LG Business Solutions USA said. "As the first commercial service robot to receive UL certification for safe operation in consumer environments, the CLOi ServeBot's semi-autonomous operation offers businesses an effective means to provide enhanced service, while freeing staff to focus on customer relations and build relationships that encourage repeat visits. Whether it's delivering food from the kitchen to a table or packages from the storage room to the front counter, LG's CLOi ServeBot can navigate virtually any environment and free up staff to handle direct customer service."

Offering up to 11 hours of operation on a single charge, the LG CLOi ServeBot features three shelves that can each hold up to 22 pounds (10kg), for a total delivery capacity of 66 pounds. The robot can be programmed for a variety of floor plans, enabling precise multi-point deliveries ranging from densely packed restaurants to sprawling office complexes.

The UL certification is a major step forward for commercial and consumer robots, with UL 3300 signifying a new standard for SCIEE units. Pronounced "sky," SCIEE stands for Service, Communication, Information, Education and Entertainment. These robots are built to operate in open-world dynamic environments where they perform functional actions beyond monitoring and can adapt in real-time to changes in the environment.

"Achieving the first UL safety certification for a commercial and consumer robot is a significant milestone. LG has a long-term and deep commitment to public safety. The LG CLOi ServeBot achieving UL Listing demonstrates this," said UL's Director of Consumer Technology Ibrahim Jilani. "LG is leading by example for a very important aspect of any market's maturity, and that is demonstrating product safety due diligence through UL Certification."

As a cutting-edge product from a leading global electronics company, the LG CLOi ServeBot has undergone extensive development by LG, independent engineering evaluation and testing by UL. Buyers can be confident that the robot will be supported by LG's world-class customer service for years to come. The cloud-enabled robots will automatically receive free LG software updates upon publishing, ensuring buyers can reap the greatest return from their investment through expanded capabilities and compatibility.

The LG CLOi ServeBot achieves its impressive feats using a bevy of sensors and technologies. Combining data from a LIDAR detector, a 3D camera, a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor and a bumper sensor, it can recognize stationary and moving objects in its path and make real-time adjustments to avoid collisions. Each shelf also has its own ToF sensor, so the robot knows when an item has been removed and it can move on to the next destination. ToF sensors determine how far away objects are by measuring the time it takes a pulse of light to be reflected back, making them useful for both navigation and shelf occupancy detection.

As a customer service assistant, the LG CLOi ServeBot greets each encounter with a friendly face, complete with friendly, cartoon-like eye animations presented on the unit's top-mounted 9.2-inch touchscreen. Operators can use the intuitive touchscreen interface to adjust designated locations and select different modes, in addition to modifying voice announcements and music played in response to customer interactions. When connected to the business' wireless network, CLOi ServeBot enables cloud monitoring so users can receive almost instant status updates.

The LG CLOi ServeBot stands 52.7-inches tall, has a footprint of 20.1 by 20.1-inches, can turn on a dime, and features adjustable speed up to one meter per second (up to 2.2 mph). The on-board 23,000 mAh battery provides up to 11 hours of continuous operation and charges from 0-100% in just five hours using a 120V outlet. Each shelf measures 19.7-inches wide by 15.75-inches deep and features a removable placemat for easy cleaning, providing plenty of surface area for multiple items and multi-site deliveries.

Each LG CLOi ServeBot must be pre-programmed with a map of its operating space and destination points, after which it can automatically determine the ideal path for each point-to-point trip and navigate autonomously through dynamic environments and around moving objects.

Initially, the LG CLOi ServeBot will be available exclusively from certified integrators. LG has initiated product training programs with select integrators around the country and will soon expand outreach to interested firms to ensure nationwide availability.

For more information on the world's first UL Certified commercial service robot, please visit www.lgsolutions.com . To download images, click here.

For more information on commercial and consumer robot safety, UL 3300, please visit here.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA