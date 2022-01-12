LEADING THREESOME DATING APP 3FUN ANNOUNCES WIDE-RANGING SAFETY AND SECURITY UPGRADES

From digital identity-checks to improved data protection and anti-"catfishing" protocols, 3Fun is placing safety at the center of everything it does

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Fun, the world's leading app for couples seeking threesomes, open relationships, and relationships with multiple partners, announces a comprehensive overhaul of its security and safety features. Across the platform, 3Fun has implemented a series of new updates and enhancements to fully protect user data from leaks, breaches, and vulnerabilities to further strive to be the most trustworthy non-monogamous dating product in the marketplace.

Founded in 2015, 3Fun has surpassed over 10 million downloads and serves some 2.5 million monthly users worldwide looking to explore polyamory and open relationships. The app's new safety protocols are aimed at securing every element of the user experience.

"The safety of our users is our highest priority, which is why we constantly evaluate, implement, and test new safeguards to ensure that we continue to deliver 3Fun as a safe and secure app," said Max Ma, founder of 3Fun.

In tandem with securing user identities, 3Fun has also upgraded its data security and privacy security safeguards across the platform. The company engaged with DigitalXRAID, a leading data security operations firm, to test and evaluate potential breaches and vulnerabilities. At the start of January 2022, DigitalXRAID issued 3Fun its prestigious Certificate of Penetration Testing, after determining safety upgrades were of the highest existing standards and no apparent safety threats existed.

3Fun has also tackled the dating app industry-wide issue of romance scams, or "catfishing" by constant in-app scanning for notable keywords and phrases that can indicate fraudulent or suspicious encounters. Potential scammers are immediately investigated and, when appropriate, removed from the app. 3Fun users are also encouraged to report dubious activity and interactions, which receive immediate attention leading to potential removal from the platform. Its system also scans all photos and videos uploaded in the app to ensure any inappropriate or explicit content is promptly removed and the user investigated.

3Fun's new security protocols and safety standards reflect the company's re-commitment to data protection following the discovery of several previous security vulnerabilities by security testing company, Pen Test Partners, in 2019. Although no data was leaked during the breach, the company immediately remedied the issues and took additional measures to assure the app's safety. User trust was regained following 3Fun's updates, resulting in an additional 1 million sign-ups since the vulnerability was addressed.

Today, 3Fun's database is highly encrypted and all data is secured and stored on Amazon US. The team is also working on implementing Amazon WAF, a web application firewall that helps protect against common web exploits and bots. To make sure user photos are secured, the app uses pre-signed URLs - making them private by default. 3Fun, also makes sure that all APIs with sensitive information, like sexual orientation, are highly encrypted. The platform also uses imprecise locations to generate approximate distances for potential matches to further protect the privacy and safety of its users.

3Fun's new improvements build off of an earlier round of security updates to enhance and encrypt sensitive user information. Those updates included a pair of important user-powered features: "Incognito Mode" and "Block Contacts." Beyond this suite of security improvements, 3Fun will continue to invest in additional safety and privacy measures to provide members with the most secure user experience available.

About 3Fun: Founded in 2015, 3Fun is the leading non-monogamous online dating app on the market for couples and singles looking to connect with people with similar likes and desires. The app removes judgment from the equation, allowing its users the opportunity to freely explore an open relationship, polyamory, or swinger lifestyle. With more than 10 million downloads to date, over 2.5 million verified active users worldwide trust 3Fun for their relationship needs. More information is available on go3fun.co or through the app, available in the App Store.

