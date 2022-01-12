Decorated WWII Veteran Bequeaths $1.4M to Support Mission of HPH Hospice

HUDSON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation announced today that it received a large gift of $1.4 million dollars from Frank Dorner of Hudson. The funds will support the mission and services of HPH Hospice, which provides home care, hospice, and grief services to communities in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

Frank Dorner, son of Hugo and Katherine Dorner, passed away at the age of 98 on May 19, 2021. The Dorner family emigrated from Hungary. Frank attended Steinmetz College Prep High School in Chicago and later studied at Wright Junior College, The University of Minnesota, and The Industrial College of Chicago.

Frank entered the army in 1943. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Northern France and earned the Combat Infantry Award, Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

After a 15-year career in engineering, Frank helped run the family dry-cleaning business, Grand Cleaners, in River Oak, Illinois. While there, he served as a volunteer firefighter. He retired to Florida with his parents after the sale of his business in 1974. He met his wife and popular local singer, Mary E. Cerbone, six years later. In 1983, the Dorner family employed Rutland Bussey to assist with managing the family's financial assets. The association became a close friendship.

"Since he was fluent in German, Frank was assigned to the front lines as a scout and to track enemy positions," said Bussey. "At one point, his troop ran out of food, and he casually walked into the German camp and secured food to take back to his solders. He was a true veteran that wanted no praise. We would have lunch two to three times a month. I miss Frank and the lunches. Our friendship was a dear one that I will never forget."

"The gracious gift provided by Mr. Dorner is transformational and clearly articulates the meaningful impact hospice provides to patients and families," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "By virtue of what we do, caring for individuals in their most fragile moments, often translates to gifts of gratitude through the family. We are blessed with our care teams at HPH, and we appreciate being entrusted to provide care for loved ones in their transition."

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports patients in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties. Since 1984, HPH Hospice has been committed to excellent service through compassionate care, accountability, respect, integrity and the goal of excelling through teamwork to maximize quality of life.

