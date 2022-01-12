Coupa to offer HSBC Virtual Cards to European Businesses

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management, today announced a strategic collaboration with HSBC under its Coupa Pay offering. Commencing with virtual cards, the collaboration will provide European companies with access to a fast, seamless, and secure way to manage payments as part of their comprehensive Business Spend Management strategy.

The demand for new and safe B2B payment methods continues to grow as more companies adopt remote work policies and continue to fight fraudulent activity on traditional payment rails. Virtual cards help businesses get full visibility and control into pre-approved spend and streamline reconciliation, helping finance and procurement teams be more efficient and productive.

"We're thrilled to welcome HSBC to the fast-growing Coupa Pay global partner ecosystem that is empowering European businesses to create more modern payments processes," said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "The availability of HSBC virtual cards on the Coupa platform will ensure customers have all the benefits of virtual payments, including speeding up payment processes and improving liquidity and working capital."

Brian Tomkins, global head of Commercial Cards at HSBC, said: "The integration of HSBC Virtual Card products into Coupa Pay's ecosystem brings together the operational efficiency, security, and working capital benefits of our virtual cards with the digital procurement and payables automation of Coupa's spend management software. We have already seen a number customer requests to take advantage of the integrated solution as they are increasingly looking to digital solutions for operational efficiency and supply chain resilience, allowing them to focus on growing their business."

Using Coupa Pay with HSBC, companies can reduce friction and improve efficiency in accounts payable processes. They can generate insights on company-wide spend to make better decisions, manage risk more effectively, and optimize liquidity and working capital in a cost-effective way. Virtual cards also help to enhance corporate responsibility and supply chain resilience, by supporting smaller suppliers, safely sourcing from new vendors, and establishing operations in new markets.

"At Saga, our investment in Business Spend Management is helping our finance and procurement teams work better together," said David Moore, finance director at Saga. "Coupa has been a key part of our digital transformation journey, which is an important pillar of Saga's future growth strategy. Thanks to this new collaboration between HSBC and Coupa, we are now able to have greater control of our spend and can streamline one-time supplier onboarding through the use of HSBC virtual cards, powered by Coupa Pay."

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About HSBC Virtual Cards

HSBC's Virtual Card programmes help corporations of all sizes to streamline expense management and payment processes both at home and overseas.

Flexible, secure, digital solutions make payment processes more efficient, provide rich data and flexible reporting capabilities, and ensure that individuals and departments remain compliant with procurement policies. HSBC's Corporate Cards enable corporations to manage working capital more effectively whilst helping to maintain good supplier relationships through prompt payment. HSBC's Corporate Cards also help support corporations' environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives by digitising payments, and are underpinned by HSBC's extensive international network, expertise and capabilities.

