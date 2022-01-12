CLIVE DANIEL HOME WINS NATIONAL BEST SHOWROOM AWARD

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Market Center and ART, the creative home furnishings network, honored Clive Daniel Home with the Best Furniture Store—Multiple Locations award at their 32nd ARTS Awards gala, which was co-hosted by Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas on January 7.

Florida showroom Clive Daniel Home was honored as the nation's Best Furniture Store at the 32nd ARTS Awards.

The ARTS Awards is a premier international awards program dedicated to celebrating the best in interior design. Award finalists undergo a strict judging process by a panel of experts, and winners represent the top manufacturers, retailers, designers, and sales representatives in the industry.

"Being selected as the best showroom nationwide is an incredible honor," said Daniel Lubner, CEO of Clive Daniel Home. "The award is a testament to our team's commitment to fulfilling our mission, and to our relentless dedication to excellence and innovation."

The ARTS Awards previously honored Clive Daniel Home with the Best New Showroom in the USA award in 2012 after it opened. The showroom has also been named Best Showroom by the Sand Dollar Awards, the Pinnacle Awards, ASID Florida South, Collier Building Industry Association, and others. For more information about Clive Daniel Home's furniture offerings and interior design services, please visit them online or contact Amy Cummins, Marketing Specialist, at 239-261-4663 or acummins@clivedaniel.com.

ABOUT CLIVE DANIEL HOME

Founded in 2011 by father-son duo Clive and Daniel Lubner, Clive Daniel Home is Southwest Florida's premier destination for luxury home furnishings and custom residential and commercial interior design services. Since its inception, the brand has won more than 400 awards for design excellence, including Best New Showroom in the USA. With an 85,000 square-foot flagship in Naples, a 70,000 square-foot showroom in Boca Raton, and a 65,000 square-foot showroom in development in Sarasota, Clive Daniel Home offers an unparalleled mix of contemporary, traditional, and casual designs.

Contact: Amy Cummins

Marketing Specialist

acummins@clivedaniel.com

239-261-4663

View original content:

SOURCE Clive Daniel Home