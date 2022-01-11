Zaxby's launches new Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce with off-beat ad campaign

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, launched an ad campaign to introduce its new Buffalo Garlic Blaze signature sauce to complement the long-time favorite Boneless Wings Meal. The new campaign features the quirky "Guy on a Buffalo Wing" national spot, which premiered during Monday's College Football Playoff (CFP) national championship game and will run during the Big Game on Feb. 13.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8994951-zaxbys-launches-new-sauce-guy-on-a-buffalo-wing-ad-campaign/

"Our new, bold Buffalo Garlic Blaze flavor profile was inspired by a culinary concept to incorporate aspects of spicy garlic and creamy style buffalo sauce, combining authentic ingredients such as peppers, vinegar and salt from hot sauce with fresh garlic and buttery notes to round out the flavor," said Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "By originating the 'Guy on a Buffalo Wing,' we wanted to generate a campaign as memorable as our new sauce."

Zaxby's teased its new sauce with various trailers ahead of the CFP national championship game, leaving its Fanz guessing who is behind the "Guy on a Buffalo Wing." The full spot launched during the championship broadcast, revealing a glimpse into a full 2 minutes and 20 seconds film that can be found on guyonabuffalowing.com.

The new "Guy on a Buffalo Wing" commercial follows a lone cowboy riding a Zaxby's style buffalo wing who discovers a Boneless Wings Meal from Zaxby's that features the new Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce. The spot is narrated to a folk song, composed by the band Jomo & The Possum Posse, featuring quirky characters such as The Bobcat, The Squirrel, The Fox and The Hedgehog.

"With launching the new Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce, we saw an opportunity to create a campaign that is a little unexpected while still staying true to Zaxby's brand," said Dooley Tombras , president at Zaxby's creative agency of record, Tombras. "'Guy on a Buffalo Wing' is impossible to look away from, the kind of campaign that will make diners wonder what they're missing and have to try it for themselves."

Zaxby's Fanz looking to find out more about the "Guy on a Buffalo Wing" and wanting to try the new Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce can visit guyonabuffalowing.com.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zaxby’s