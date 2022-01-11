Yext Named To Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work

The search company earned placement on Built In's lists for best workplaces in New York City and the Bay Area.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced that it was honored with three of Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards:

"Best Large Companies to Work For" in New York City

"Best Places to Work" in the Bay Area

"Best Large Companies to Work For" in the Bay Area

Built In, a tech recruiting company that conducts these awards annually, takes into account companies of all sizes across the United States. Additional criteria include company data about compensation, benefits, and company-wide programming, as well as programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and other people-first cultural offerings.

Yext, a global company with more than 1,300 employees and offices worldwide, offers employees a comprehensive benefits program, holistic wellness program, flexible vacation, seven Employee Resource Groups, and more. The company's offices, including its new state-of-the-art headquarters in New York City, The Yext Building , all strive to support employees' diverse workstyles and ability to decide how and where they work.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer of Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

"We're proud to be recognized for our workplaces in New York and San Francisco," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "From coast to coast and around the world, it's our priority to make Yext a truly exceptional place to work — one that evolves with our employees' needs during an unprecedented time."

Learn more about Yext's award-winning culture here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

