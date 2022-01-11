TC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited Names Chris Camarra Executive Vice President, Communications

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited ("TC BioPharm"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, has appointed Chris Camarra to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Communications. Mr. Camarra joins TC BioPharm as it prepares for an upcoming Nasdaq IPO later this month and begins to expand US presence and communications efforts.

In his role, Mr. Camarra will oversee all aspects of corporate communications and investor relations, leading interactions with the investment community including shareholders, institutions, analysts and investment banks. Additionally, he will spearhead the Company's public relations efforts to connect leading journalists and news outlets with TCB broadening awareness of ambitious goals to deliver a universal off the shelf cell therapy for oncology and virology. Mr. Camarra will work closely with TC BioPharm's executive team to develop strategic initiatives around the company's pending initial public offering, and as it continues to establish itself as a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections.

Mr. Camarra joins TC BioPharm with nearly 20 years of experience in the communications vertical for publicly traded companies. He has a proven track record for developing comprehensive outreach plans for emerging growth biotechnology and life science companies.

"Establishing an effective communications plan and leveraging strategic relationships within the investment community is critical for us as we prepare for our initial public offering," said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer of TC BioPharm. "We believe our platform technology can be a game-changer for acute and chronic disease states in both oncology and virology indications, communicating our leadership position in the gamma delta therapies vertical is of the utmost importance as we move into public markets. I'm very pleased that Chris is joining the team to guide our outreach efforts."

"I am thrilled to join TC BioPharm at this pivotal time as the company continues to deliver innovative breakthroughs for the treatment of cancer and viral infections," said Camarra. "I look forward to connecting with the investment community and sharing our exciting story with the public markets. TCB is clinically advanced in the allogeneic gamma delta therapeutics and continues to innovate, having created a frozen/thawed cell therapy for their pending Acute Myeloid Leukemia trial. This is an exciting time for the Company as they enter the public markets and I'm pleased to have the opportunity to connect such an incredible story with investors globally."

About TC BioPharm.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

