NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's fourth quarter 2021 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

WEBCAST /CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, February 11, 2022

TIME:  8:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rf6efvgk

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2578464

REPLAY

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel:   +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-fourth-quarter-2021-webcast-conference-call-301458106.html

SOURCE SMIC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.