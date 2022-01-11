Jamestown Container Companies Expands Employee Safety Initiatives at its Manufacturing Sites

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that it is working with Jamestown Container Companies, a sustainable custom packaging designer and manufacturer, to deploy Managed Network Edge with cameras across all six of its facilities in Western New York and Cleveland, OH. The cameras will help to enhance on-site security and provide insights for employee training and safety around industrial machinery.

"We're a family-owned business and our employees are fundamental to our success, both through the work they do for us directly and through their volunteer efforts in the communities where we operate. Their safety and security are foremost. As our partner, Spectrum Enterprise helped us to design and implement a solution that strengthens safety and encourages operational improvements for enhancing both the employee and customer experience," said Michael Lennox, IT Director, Jamestown Container Companies.

Spectrum Enterprise Managed Network Edge with cameras is a fully managed, turnkey solution that includes design, installation, updates and support (including repair and replace), with no additional licenses or video management software required. Leveraging a Cisco Meraki platform, the solution offers a highly intuitive portal that enables custom views across multiple locations. Footage can be viewed easily and securely from any company site because of a highly reliable Spectrum Enterprise Fiber Internet Access (FIA) connection. Encrypted data and two-factor authentication keep the footage secure from unauthorized personnel. Each camera can be set-up to have different recording schedules, resolutions (up to 1080p), and footage retention timeframes. There is also the ability to view live streams without recording at all.

"Having real-time visibility into operations is essential for most businesses, but it is even more impactful when cameras enable proactive opportunities to improve safety and security," said Rob Roache, Group Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Spectrum Enterprise. "It's easy for companies to equip themselves with an integrated camera system that addresses their unique needs when Spectrum Enterprise is managing all of the technical aspects for them. At Jamestown Container Companies, our managed solution helps to free-up IT personnel and other employees who can provide customers with exceptional products and service."

The Managed Network Edge with camera solution delivers insights into activities across locations through heat maps and motion capture – resulting in a better understanding of how different areas of the facility, both inside and outside, are being used at different times of day, allowing patterns to be easily identified. Video privacy bars can also be incorporated into the camera system to block any sensitive locations or information from being viewed.

Spectrum Enterprise has been providing network connectivity solutions for Jamestown Container Companies for over 10 years, including Fiber Internet Access and Ethernet Virtual Private LAN.

About Jamestown Container Companies

Jamestown Container Companies has been helping companies navigate their packaging and shipping challenges with innovative solutions since 1956. A family-owned and operated organization that is headquartered in Falconer, NY, Jamestown Container Companies currently operates six manufacturing facilities. In addition, Jamestown Container is an owner in Greenpac LLC and the managing partner in Niagara Sheets LLC, both world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Buffalo, NY area.

The company is committed to supplying sustainable packaging and offers a robust selection of plant-based packaging and materials made from recycled content. All manufacturing locations are provided with 100% recycled linerboard from the Greenpac Mill, located in Niagara Falls, NY, which has one of the lowest amounts of paper mill landfill waste in the country. The majority of raw materials used in the materials supplied to Jamestown Container are sourced within the United States or from Canada. For more information about Jamestown Container Companies, please visit jamestowncontainer.com.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions. The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

