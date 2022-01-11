Industry Veteran Rob Maneson - Named to Key Leadership Position - At Modern Oral Nicotine Brand Lucy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucy, a modern oral nicotine startup, has named Rob Maneson Head of Sales. The move will further expand distribution and retail presence for Los Angeles-based company.

Maneson leads all sales strategy development and execution for the online nicotine company that is committed to eliminating tobacco-related harm by bringing innovative nicotine products to the market.

Maneson, who has held leadership positions in the United States for more than 8 years at Imperial Brands where he served as senior vice president of sales for its Fontem (blu e-cigarettes) subsidiary, and as CEO of Imperial's JR Cigar, one of the nation's largest online e-commerce entities, as well as other sales and marketing positions. Earlier in the career, Maneson held key sales positions at tobacco marketing giant Altria and served as a category manager for tobacco products at retailer RaceTrac Petroleum. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Additionally, Joe Johnson has been named National Accounts Director and will lead Lucy's national accounts program, working with major retailers around the country to grow Lucy's retail presence.

Johnson comes to Lucy from Sweet Water Brewing Company where he was vice president of national accounts. Prior to his six-year stint at Sweet Water, he served as category manager, alcohol beverages at RaceTrac Petroleum. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Georgia, majoring in marketing.

Lucy was founded by former smokers who were dissatisfied with the traditional nicotine options available and agreed there had to be a better way. The Lucy team is using innovations in chemistry and flavor science to create a tobacco alternative that tastes and feels amazing. Its mission is to reduce tobacco-related harm to zero. Lucy's New product offerings – Kapsel Nicotine Pouches and Slim Nicotine Pouches – join a recently expanded offering of flavors and nicotine strengths under the Chew + Park brand.

SOURCE Lucy Goods, Inc.