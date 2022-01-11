GOYA CARES LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE EDUCATIONAL VIDEOS

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, continues its mission to combat child trafficking through its Goya Cares initiative.

Today, Goya Cares will release an advertising campaign as well as a series of educational videos focused on child trafficking and abuse by highlighting warning signs / red flags for unaware observers while providing solutions / action steps for victims (both aware and unaware). The campaign will also include information and preventative tips for teens, parents, educators, community-based / non-profit organizations, and corporations in order to keep our children safe and aware. By Spring 2022, Goya will distribute millions of products featuring The National Human Trafficking Hotline and will support the release of the new movie, Sound of Freedom, which brings attention to the urgent matter of child trafficking through the true-life story and heroic actions of Tim Ballard, a former government agent.

"We must continue to fight and bring the child back to the center for our care and concern so that they may have hope and the opportunity to live in a world where their life is valued and their freedom is a reality," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Through the critical work of the Goya Cares coalition, additional partnerships, collaborations, and projects throughout the year, Goya will continue its mission to combat child trafficking both domestically and internationally. For more information and to view the Goya Cares Educational Video Series, please visit: www.blocktraffick.org

