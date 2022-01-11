MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Group, Inc, (or "Company") a global partner to the world's biggest digital media players, today announced that Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has made a minority investment in the Company. The investment will help support the Company's educational efforts worldwide including, building a proprietary educational tech platform, digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries across 5 continents, and efforts to create new digital jobs in underserved markets. The strategic investment closed in October 2021 and financial terms were not disclosed.

Aleph Group announces minority investment from Twitter to help support the company's educational efforts worldwide.

Aleph currently serves as Twitter's exclusive advertising partner in 74 countries. The Company helps Twitter monetize their user base in emerging countries by providing dedicated local sales and support teams, proprietary technology to help advertisers maximize their Twitter investments, and a robust cross-border payment solution that helps Twitter efficiently generate incremental revenue in non-core markets.

"We are honored to have Twitter as an investor in Aleph," commented Gastón Taratuta, Aleph Group Founder and CEO. "Their investment is a clear endorsement of our efforts to educate a new generation of digital professionals equally around the globe. Access to quality education is key to success and growth, and we are committed to ensuring that local advertisers around the world have the access and education they need to become digital experts, unlocking the power of digital media for their communities."

"Aleph has been a valuable and strategic partner to Twitter for many years," said Sarah Personette, Twitter's Chief Customer Officer. "With a diverse set of capabilities, Aleph has supported our business globally, both as a sales and technology partner. This investment is a natural evolution in our relationship with Aleph."

ABOUT ALEPH GROUP, INC

Aleph Group, Inc is a leading global enabler of digital advertising, serving as a crucial link at the core of the global digital ecosystem by connecting the largest digital platforms with thousands of advertisers and billions of consumers in emerging and underserved countries.

We have commercial and, in many cases, exclusive agreements with over 30 of the leading digital platforms, including: Twitter, Meta, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, Spotify and Twitch. Through these relationships, we provide digital platforms with a sustainable and scalable way to monetize their advertising inventory in emerging countries at little additional cost and complexity. We combine these relationships with an extensive global footprint and an end-to-end digital advertising solution that enables advertisers in 90 countries across 43 different currencies to reach close to 3 billion consumers and maximize their digital advertising potential.

For more information please visit: www.alephholding.com or contactus@alephholding.com

ABOUT TWITTER, INC.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

MEDIA CONTACTS

ALEPH

Aleph-SVC@SARDVERB.com

TWITTER

press@twitter.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aleph Holding