RAAS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Cloopen Group Holding Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS).

Class Period: February 9, 2021 – May 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Cloopen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

The complaint filed alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Cloopen's "land and expand" strategy was failing and its customer base deteriorating; (2) the Company's dollar-based net retention rate was not "stable," but rather had dropped significantly by the end of 2020; (3) at the time of the IPO, an increasing number of customers were not paying Cloopen for the services and/or solutions it provided, forcing Cloopen to recognize massive increases in its accounts receivable and its allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) because Cloopen had valued certain warrants at extremely low levels, the Company would recognize massive additional costs associated with those warrants; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

