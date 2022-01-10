PitchBook Recognized by Built In for Ten of the 2022 Best Workplace Awards Financial Data Provider Honored Nationally and in Seattle, New York City and the Bay Area

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized by Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards for ten categories nationally and across the Seattle, New York City and Bay Area markets. This is the third year in a row PitchBook has been awarded by Built In's program, which honors companies whose outstanding cultures show a commitment to their employees. The annual awards include companies of all sizes and are either remote-first employers or companies in the eight largest tech markets across the United States. PitchBook earned the following awards:

Best National Companies to Work For

Seattle Best Places to Work

Seattle Best Large Companies to Work For

Seattle Best Benefits

New York City Best Places to Work

New York City Best Large Companies to Work For

New York City Best Benefits

Bay Area Best Places to Work

Bay Area Best Large Companies to Work For

Bay Area Best Benefits

"To be recognized as a best workplace nationally and across all three of PitchBook's US markets is a testament to the great people we employ and the culture we've created," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "At PitchBook, we're intentionally working to foster a workplace that supports, embraces change and helps our employees have everything they need in their commitment to our culture and mission, which is helping people win. Despite the uncertainties we've faced throughout the pandemic, I'm proud of how our team has come together and continued to live our core values daily."

Over the last year, PitchBook employees have continually adapted their strategies and ensured the organization remained a best workplace. In 2021, PitchBook hosted over 150 employee engagement events primarily virtually with some held in person, dedicating ample resources towards employee engagement and culture initiatives. The company also and added three new employee resource groups, expanded its inspiring speaker series and enhanced its connection to leadership. PitchBook continued to attract top talent and added over 500 employees last year and as PitchBook continues to grow, it will increase investment in programs that provide growth opportunities, promote diversity, equity and inclusion and give back to local communities.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 60,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

