KAZIA THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT AT HC WAINWRIGHT BIOCONNECT CONFERENCE

SYDNEY, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr James Garner, will be speaking at the HC Wainwright BioConnect Conference, to be held virtually from 10-13 January 2022. The company has been invited to participate via a 'fireside chat' with a senior equity research analyst at the bank.

The HC Wainwright BioConnect Conference brings together more than 275 presenting companies from the life sciences sector, along with invited speakers and panellists. This year's keynote speakers include Scott Gottlieb, MD, who was Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) between 2017 and 2019.

Dr Garner will participate in a fireside chat with Sean Lee, an equity research analyst at HC Wainwright. Dr Garner's interview will be available via online streaming at the conference event platform from 7am (ET) on Monday, January 10, 2022. The interview is expected to cover an update on Kazia's significant progress in 2021, and a discussion of the rich milestones anticipated in 2022.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.

