VeriCheck Announces Acquisition of ACHWorks

LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriCheck, Inc. (VCI), a leading provider of payments services and financial technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Applied Payments, LLC, doing business as ACHWorks (ACHWorks), a technology company and Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment services provider. VCI will integrate ACHWorks' team and technologies to provide clients with a full spectrum of payments services and fintech solutions to help businesses grow.

"The acquisition of ACHWorks will deliver important benefits to our combined clients through our broader product mix, expanded technology solutions and increased operating leverage," said Don Singer, CEO of VeriCheck.

ACHWorks is a provider of sophisticated payment technology that facilitates the processing of commercial transactions through the ACH Network. The company's proprietary systems and software provide businesses with secure and robust access to the ACH network, either through flexible interface and integration to existing accounting platforms, as a function of software, or by way of the most streamlined stand-alone systems.

"In VCI, we have found a partner with complementary business lines that also shares our commitment to advanced technology and outstanding customer service," said Ryan McCurry, president of ACHWorks. "This combination creates opportunities for our employees and expands the resources available to our customers, and I could not be more proud of our team that got us to this point."

Over the last year, the VCI team has been developing the first Microsoft Azure cloud-based ACH payment processing platform. VEER, as the platform has been named, is a customizable ACH solution that will help businesses quickly pivot to a platform that can help their business grow by saving time and money. VEER will replace VCI's existing ACH processing solution with customizable APIs, a free online platform and off-the-shelf solutions with no third party fees or restrictions for companies with varying needs.

"There are a lot of players in the space and the payments industry is going through rapid changes both from technological innovations and regulatory standards," said McCurry. "VCI has been a leader in payments solutions for more than 30 years and we could not be more excited to combine the ACHWorks and VCI resources."

VCI plans to integrate each of ACHWorks' employees onto the existing VCI team without the need for relocation. VCI currently operates with both on-site and remote teams across the United States, with regional headquarters in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

"On behalf of all of us at VCI, I want to welcome ACHWorks' talented employees and loyal customers to the team. We look forward to a smooth integration of our two organizations," said Singer.

About VeriCheck, Inc.

VeriCheck, Inc. is a secure, all-in-one payment processing solution for any size business. Whether processing at the point of sale, through a website, via fax, email, or even over the phone, VeriCheck helps businesses safely accept payments and manage transactions. By giving clients tools to handle all aspects of the payment process, VeriCheck simplifies what can otherwise be a frustrating part of business operations, while saving time, money, and resources. For more information, visit www.vericheck.com.

About ACHWorks

ACHWorks was strategically created to target small to medium sized businesses, recognizing the value of providing ACH services to a sector of the business population overlooked by most ACH providers. ACHWorks has been involved in the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) business since 1993. Over that period, ACHWorks has processed billions of dollars in transaction volume. For more information, visit https://ww3.achworks.com.

