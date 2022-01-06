Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Statement on January 6 Anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following joint statement on the one year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection:

"On January 6, this country was betrayed by a mob of political extremists and rogue lawmakers who aided an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election. But they failed, and our democracy prevailed. In 2020, Americans turned out to vote and make their voices heard in record numbers. In this democracy, voters decide our elections. However, right-wing extremism has continued its attempt to take away our right to vote, laying the groundwork to sabotage future elections. Now is the time for us to come together and act to protect our democracy. Congress must vote to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."

