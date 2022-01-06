The partnership will explore bringing new play-to-earn games and NFT assets to Horizen.

Horizen Partners with Dot Arcade NFT Game Following the Mainnet Activation of their Zero-Knowledge Blockchain Platform

Horizen Partners with Dot Arcade NFT Game Following the Mainnet Activation of their Zero-Knowledge Blockchain Platform The partnership will explore bringing new play-to-earn games and NFT assets to Horizen.

DOVER, Del., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizen, the zero-knowledge network of blockchains, announced a partnership with Dot Arcade NFT Games , a blockchain gaming platform designed to combine arcade and MOBA genres to allow players to earn NFTs across a multitude of highly interactive games by competing with others in teams or individually.

Horizen-LogoMark (PRNewsfoto/Horizen)

Dot Arcade will explore building its game and NFTs to Horizen, enabling gamers to store and trade in-game NFT assets.

Using Zendoo , Horizen's zero-knowledge-enabled blockchain deployment solution, Dot Arcade will explore building its game and NFTs to Horizen, enabling gamers to store and trade in-game NFT assets on top of the most secure blockchain network.

This partnership further expands Horizen's influence in the gaming space by teaming up with Dot Arcade's experienced game developers to introduce more play-to-earn games to its fast-growing ecosystem.

"Dot Arcade's team features some of the most talented and experienced developers in the mobile gaming space. We are excited to work together to enable them to deploy games on our blockchain network and form the foundation for a new vibrant gaming economy." - Rob Viglione, co-founder of Horizen.

Dot Arcade aims to push its gaming platform to the next level through blockchain technology. The team will leverage Horizen's cutting-edge cross-chain protocol, Zendoo, to help form an expansive metaverse gaming economy like The Sandbox.

"Having worked in the gaming space for over a decade, our team is always seeking to adopt cutting edge technologies to advance our users' gaming experience. When we saw what Horizen is doing with their modular blockchain architecture and zero-knowledge solutions, we knew we had to explore how we could leverage this technology to upgrade our platform for Web3 audiences" - Binh Luong, Co-founder and CEO of Dot Arcade.

About Dot Arcade

Dot Arcade is the first game mix between Real-time Strategy and MOBA game genres. Join players worldwide and play to earn NFTs individually or with your clan. Battles in Dot Arcade are similar to battles in Age of Empires. Visit http://dotarcade.io .

About Horizen

Horizen is the zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system. Horizen offers best-in-class tools for developers to custom-build blockchains with a level of flexibility unmatched by others. Developers can fully customize blockchains, including consensus type, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. Visit horizen.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horizen