Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory Launches New OMX™ Organic Metabolomics Test

PALM COAST, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory, creators of the GI-MAP™ (GI Microbial Assay Plus) stool test, is now introducing its new OMX™ Organic Metabolomics test, which combines organic and amino acid metabolites into one unique report. OMX is a metabolomics test that gives practitioners a deeper understanding of their patients' metabolic function and reveals their unique 'Metabolic Signature.'

Using a systems-biology approach, the OMX metabolomics test assesses biomarkers that go beyond traditional lists of metabolites, offering in-depth clinical insight that enables practitioners to decipher perturbations within key metabolic pathways.

Additionally, the OMX test evaluates small molecule metabolites that reveal each patient's unique 'Metabolic Signature.' Practitioners using the OMX test can easily formulate nutraceutical, dietary, environmental, and lifestyle changes to influence dysfunctional metabolic pathways that are associated with disease risk and progression.

The OMX metabolomics test categorizes insight into six areas of functional health, including:

Metabolic Processing

Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism

Nutrition

Stress and Mood

Microbial Metabolites

Toxic Impacts

According to Tony Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory, "Metabolomics is one of the newest and most exciting fields of science, and we're excited to add the OMX Organic Metabolomics Test to our expanding menu of functional laboratory testing options."

The analytes selected in the OMX test rely on the latest published scientific literature related to metabolic health, making it a true metabolomic and nutritional test.

Dr. David Brady, Chief Medical Officer of Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory, says, "OMX advances the practice of precision medicine by marrying the best of organic acid testing with the latest understanding of the human metabolome. Assessing metabolic function using the OMX test is an exciting way to potentially avert disease before it occurs, as well as improve the health of patients suffering from metabolic dysfunction, often leading to chronic health conditions."

The OMX metabolomics test is collected using a first morning urine void and an optional plasma collection. For practitioners wishing to see metabolomics in urine and plasma, the report prioritizes metabolic pathways by specimen type and lists key enzymes and their cofactors under each analyte. Also available are the Amino Acids Profile, which assesses amino acids in plasma, and the Organic Acids Profile, which evaluates organic acids in urine.

About Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory:

Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory was founded to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and the clinical laboratory. Our commitment is to serve the clinical needs of the healthcare provider with cutting-edge laboratory medicine by utilizing proven methodologies that are accurate and reliable. By working with experienced clinicians and opinion leaders throughout multiple medical disciplines, we build assays that are clinically relevant and provide actionable results.

Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory is the innovator of the GI Microbial Assay Plus (GI-MAP), the first DNA-based stool test that utilizes cutting-edge, quantitative PCR (qPCR) technology.

Learn more about the OMX test from Diagnostic Solutions Laboratories at https://www.diagnosticsolutionslab.com.

