Bank of America, N.A. Announces Redemption of 3.335% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due January 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America, N.A. announced today that it will redeem all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.335% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due January 2023 (CUSIP No. 06050TMJ8) (the "Notes"), on January 25, 2022, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of January 25, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. Bank of America, N.A. (Global Custody and Agency Services) is the U.S. registrar and paying agent for the Notes.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, the parent company of Bank of America, N.A., is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)

jerome.f.dubrowski@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.386.6794

christopher.feeney@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation