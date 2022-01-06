Animal Dermatology Group Expands to New York Metropolitan Market with Acquisition of Animal Dermatology and Allergy Specialists

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), the largest group of veterinary specialist dermatologists in the U.S., today announced that it has acquired Animal Dermatology and Allergy Specialists ("ADAS"), a leading veterinary specialty dermatology business serving the New York metropolitan area. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With latest acquisition, Animal Dermatology Group's veterinary dermatology services now extend to 12 states across US.

Established in 2015 by Dr. Andrew Rosenberg, Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology, ADAS has grown rapidly by emphasizing a team approach to outstanding, individualized patient care, a commitment to unmatched client support and strong, collaborative relationships with referral partners. The ADAS medical team, which is led by Dr. Rosenberg and includes Dr. Daniel Bowden, DACVD, Dr. Melissa Loewinger, ACVD Resident and an 11-member pet care support team, will continue to provide its high-quality services and care to customers at its existing locations as part of the ADG team.

This latest expansion is ADG's third acquisition in the last year and underscores the company's commitment to developing a significant presence in the clinical practice of veterinary dermatology. With a primary practice in Wayne, New Jersey, and satellite practices in White Plains and Rockland County, New York, ADG's veterinary dermatology specialty services now extend to 12 states across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ADAS team to the ADG family," said Steven Mrha, Chief Executive Officer of ADG. "As we continue to execute on our long-term growth objectives and identify new expansion and acquisition opportunities in key markets, partnering with best-in-class specialists renowned for advanced, personalized, high-quality care – such as the ADAS team – continues to be a top priority for our team."

"Our shared mission, capabilities and deep commitment to patient care are highly complementary to the platform and long-term vision at ADG," said Dr. Rosenberg. "This partnership with ADG will allow us to take our business to the next level and leverage the extensive resources of the ADG platform to deliver unrivaled veterinary dermatology services in the New York metropolitan region."

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group ("ADG") is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 40 primary and satellite locations where its veterinary dermatology specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

