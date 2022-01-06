Marks Second Consecutive Year the NYC CDP Vendor Was Named Among Best Places to Work by Built In NYC

ActionIQ Named One of Best Midsize Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In NYC

ActionIQ Named One of Best Midsize Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In NYC Marks Second Consecutive Year the NYC CDP Vendor Was Named Among Best Places to Work by Built In NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced that it has been named one of 100 Midsize Companies to Work For in New York City in 2022 by Built In NYC. In 2021 ActionIQ was on the list of Best Small Companies to Work For.

(PRNewsfoto/ActionIQ)

ActionIQ named one of Best Midsize Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In NYC



"We are thrilled that ActionIQ was honored for the culture and benefits we offer, and to move up to the Midsize companies awards list," said Stacy Larkin, Vice President, People & Employee Success at ActionIQ. "We pride ourselves on building an open, inclusive and collaborative culture based on trust, confidence and transparency. It's an environment where we work hard and we also have fun together. And we're committed to retaining these core values even as we grow our team."

ActionIQ moved into a new, expanded office space in Manhattan, continuing its investment in the NYC technology market. Among innovative programs that highlight the company culture is a Sprintership, a short, immersive experience for a group of five students. The company partners with BreakThroughTech to give students some real world experience early in their academic career, and also helps to propel more women and underrepresented communities into technology degrees and careers.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

The midsize companies on the Built In NYC's annual awards list are those with 101-500 employees, while small companies are those with fewer than 100 employees. The annual awards program honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

Media Contact

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for ActionIQ

laura@lbgpr.com

+1-347-683-1859

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActionIQ