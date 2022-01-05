Winner Micro Licenses CEVA's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IP Platforms for IoT Connectivity SoC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, today announced that Beijing Winner Microelectronics Co. (Winner Micro), a supplier of wireless communications chips for the IoT, has licensed the RivieraWaves BLE5 and Wi-Fi 6 IP platforms for its next generation of wireless connectivity SoCs targeting IoT markets including smart homes, medical monitoring, video surveillance, and industrial applications.

"CEVA's track record in developing robust, fully-featured Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platform IPs is unrivalled," said Li Qing, CEO of Winner Micro. "Licensing their RivieraWaves BLE5 and Wi-Fi 6 IPs enables us to accelerate the development of our next generation of IoT SoCs and MCUs and meet the incredible demand for IoT connectivity chips across the IoT landscape."

"CEVA is delighted to add an innovative company like Winner Micro to its list of customers for the RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "Winner Micro have a long and successful track record in delivering high-quality connectivity SoCs to the market, and our latest generation connectivity platforms will help them to continue this legacy."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for the integration of Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi connectivity into any IC or SoC design. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF (for Bluetooth) or various partners' RF IP (for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi), enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. With more than 3 billion CEVA-powered Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IPs are widely deployed in consumer, smart home, industrial and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs.

For more information on RivieraWaves Wireless IoT connectivity platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/connectivity/.

About Winner Micro

Beijing Winner Microelectronics Co, Ltd (Winner Micro) is a professional IC design company, focusing on specific wireless communications chips and solutions in the Internet of Things field. The products are mainly used in smart home, health care, wireless video & audio, industrial applications and other fields. The company was recently named on the prestigious EETimes List of 100 Emerging Companies to Watch. For more information, visit https://www.winnermicro.com/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NB-IoT are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.