vivo introduces V23 Series Pro and 5G models to raise the bar in 'selfie' photography and design elegance The V23 series sets new standards in combining advanced camera technology with unique color-changing design and premium feel

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, vivo launched the V23 Pro and V23 5G smartphones, its trailblazing selfie camera phone series with ground-breaking dual front camera for a superior mobile photography experience, all housed in a slim, elegant design.

The V23 series' unique selfie camera capabilities create eye-popping portrait images, while setting new standards in camera performance and design elegance. The exterior features a perfectly natural yet distinct standout look and feel. The V23 Pro's innovation-driven design combines vivo's Ultra Slim 3D Curved Screen with a unique exterior surface using Fluorite AG technology for a velvet-like surface. The V23 5G supports the same Fluorite AG technology and both V23 models feature a unique color-changing exterior[1] that changes color under direct sunlight.

Even the most-demanding photographers will find that the V23 series' advanced front cameras deliver stunning crystal-clear shots in challenging scenarios. The new 50MP AF dual front camera and 108MP rear camera on the Pro model combined to deliver superior front and rear camera megapixel count for superb portraits and sefies.

"At vivo, we continuously pursue the creation of mobile experiences that combine innovation, cutting-edge capabilities and elegance. The latest V23 series delivers a new era of camera performance for stunning quality selfies and portrait shots, while wrapped in an elegant design that is fashionable yet diverse with its unique color-changing surface," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo.

Elegance personified

Designed to be trend-setting but with effortless elegance, the V23 Pro packs performance and power all within a 7.36mm[2] ultra-slim body and 3D curved screen that creates a comfortable fit in the hand. The design is complemented by Fluorite AG technology on both the V23 5G and Pro models to provide a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch yet resistant to fingerprints. The sleek look is enhanced by the color-changing surface to reflect diversity in appearance and mood, from warm comforting hues to cool, sharp tones.

Elevating selfies, portraits and super wide-angle shots

The V23 series combines its 50MP AF front camera and 8MP super wide-angle front camera to deliver a superior camera phone experience to solve multiple modern photography pain points. Today, the V23 series can capture super-wide shots even in scenarios that have traditionally challenged front cameras, thus solving the pain point of not being able to capture multiple people in a group selfie photo. The new Natural Portrait feature meets a diverse range of selfie needs with its optional beautification effects. AI algorithms can enhance face details, as well as any potential dual-tone spotlight elements. Low-light night portraits are taken to the next level via the Super Wide-Angle Night Portrait mode that can perfectly capture those atmospheric night-time party moments.

Fun factor: 4K selfie videos and bokeh flare

The V23 Pro and V23 5G let users shoot 4K Selfie Videos with vivo's AI Face Beauty feature, boosting post-editing capabilities for touching up faces and images. The V23 Pro supports 4K 60fps high-resolution videos, while the V23 5G supports 4K 30fps videos to enable high-grade video production and allow greater flexibility when editing. The V23 series provides a great number of new features that take mobile photography to the next level. One impressive feature is bokeh flare for both the front and rear cameras which allows users to achieve the highly-desired professional 'background blur' in still images — a prized feature that still eludes most single camera technology in the industry today.

Ultimate night photography

With powerful front and rear cameras, the V23 Pro offers users a superior low-light photography experience. The V23 Pro's rear camera features vivo's latest 108MP mobile sensor, the ISOCELL HM2 ultra-HD image sensor with a pixel size of 0.7 microns. The sensor uses nine-pixel fusion technology to provide unparalleled low-light performance, while the native Smart ISO allows for brighter and clearer photos even in dark conditions, making the V23 Pro a powerful night shooter with superior noise control.

Smooth 5G user experience

Finally, the V23 series features upgraded hardware to deliver industry-leading performance across various scenarios. The new V23 Pro includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor to provide unrivaled CPU and GPU performance, which combines vivo's professional photography algorithm to deliver differentiated photography experiences. The V23 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with Dual 5G Standby[3], extended RAM 2.0 and Ultra Game Mode. vivo is committed to providing users with a premium experience via high app startup and installation speeds. Both the new V23 models feature a 44W FlashCharge capability that can power up the super-slim battery from 1% to up to 68% in just 30 minutes[4].

Price and availability information

Starting today, the vivo V23 series is being rolled out in more than 50 markets such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and more, expanding its presence across regions including APAC, the Middle East, and Europe over the next few months. The availability and specifications of each V23 series model will vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, and more regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] The Color Changing Glass is only applicable to the Sunshine Gold edition.

[2] Actual dimensions and weight of each color version may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, materials supplies.

[3] Actual SA network compatitbility depends on available networks and software. Actual 5G network mode and coverage are subject to local carrier's network situation.

[4] The V23 Pro and V23 5G will be charged up to 63% and 68% in 30 minutes respectively. Charging data is derived from vivo laboratory environment tests. Actual data may vary pending test environments, long-term battery wear, and other factors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE vivo