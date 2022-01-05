Splitvolt, Innovator of New EV Adoption Technology to Exhibit Unique, Break-Through Consumer Product at CES The Award-winning Splitvolt Splitter Switch to Safely, Automatically SHARE EXISTING Dryer Circuits for EV Charging, LIVE at CES 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitvolt announces its showcase today at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES is organized by the Consumer Technology Association, in which Splitvolt is an active member. The company will be presenting a live demonstration of its family of electric vehicle (EV) related products, including innovative Splitvolt Splitter Switches, market-leading 240v Portable EV Chargers, Extension Cables and Adapters, now available for sale on www.splitvolt.com and on Amazon.

In the first in-person CES show since 2020, the company will demonstrate the compelling nature of the innovative Splitvolt Splitter Switch, and how it works seamlessly with your dryer and EV charger to give consumers inexpensive, fast home charging without the high cost and complexity of having an electrician install a dedicated circuit.

At the booth, the team will answer questions, demonstrate the simple plug-and-play set-up, highlight the key safety features, and show how your existing 240v dryer circuit can automatically and seamlessly be used for L2 fast home charging any time that your dryer is not actively running. There will also be opportunities for attendees to set up meetings with the friendly, knowledgeable Splitvolt experts.

The Splitvolt booth #3428 is located in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall, designated for Automotive Technologies.

CES anticipates more than 100,000 attendees from all over the world in-person, and additional attendees virtually. Other vendors and new product exhibits in the West Hall from numerous major tech companies include Amazon, GARMIN, Bridgestone, BMW, Bosch, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Mercedes, and many other notable consumer-oriented technology and automotive manufacturers.

Attendees can find addtional booth information by going to https://www.ces.tech/Show-Floor/Exhibitor-Directory.aspx and using the Exhibitor Directory to search for Splitvolt, Inc.

Click here to see the current product families available for EV owners at Splitvolt.com or Splitvolt Amazon store, right now.

About Splitvolt

Splitvolt's mission is to inspire use of sustainable energy and Empowering Electric Vehicle Adoption™ by creating compelling products and solutions that make it simple for everyday car owners to benefit from electric vehicle use in daily life. Working at Splitvolt means having a shared vision to empower the future in innovative ways and play a key role in the once-in-a-lifetime transformation of the automotive industry. To find out more, visit www.splitvolt.com or the Splitvolt Amazon Store .

