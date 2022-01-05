Quantum Computing Application Sees Real World Success at Pier 300 at The Port of Los Angeles

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Los Angeles is known as America's busiest Port, and this was further emphasized in October of 2021 when the Port recorded the busiest month ever in its 114-year history as cargo volume exceeded 903,000 TEUs. In a time where we are facing global supply chain challenges, now more than ever, it's essential that the Port operates to its maximum capacity with the highest level of efficiency possible. With the pandemic-induced buying surge, ports across the nation are struggling to keep up with expedited operations. Technology to optimize Port infrastructure capacity is of utmost importance. This is where the HONE (Hyper Optimization Nodal Efficiency) Quantum Powered AI Engine comes into play, increasing the capacity and velocity of cargo movement.

In conjunction with Fenix Marine Services and SavantX , HONE was initially deployed in July of 2020. The HONE optimization engine has been proven at one of the largest marine terminals in the US, the Pier 300 container terminal project at the Port of Los Angeles, where it has doubled cargo handling equipment productivity and produced more predictable cargo flows. HONE and its deployment strategy optimized the terminal and also optimized scheduling, appointments, and in-terminal container handling for trucking companies and their customers.

Powered by quantum computing technology from industry leader D-Wave , the HONE technology allows for unprecedented supply chain intelligence. Additionally, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the HONE Engine redirects and optimizes operations, ultimately accelerating the velocity of the supply chain.

"Tackling large-scale optimization problems has always been a priority issue in the supply chain space – and will continue to be," said Jen Houston, CMO, D-Wave. "That's why we're excited to see more and more forward-thinking organizations start to leverage the power of quantum computing to identify and solve complex supply chain and logistics issues efficiently. We're proud to be the quantum provider behind SavantX's work as they harness quantum computing to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance risk management."

SavantX is one of the first organizations in the world to leverage the enormous power of quantum computing to solve commercial applications with significant cost savings and efficiency gains. The company's lineage includes open-source intelligence gathering tools for the US government and patented advanced analytic technologies that drive SavantX offerings. Initially established in 2015, SavantX's mission has evolved to become a quantum analytics company.

