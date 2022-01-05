NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!

Potrero Medical to present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that it has accepted an invitation to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to virtually present on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

About Potrero Medical
Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care by focusing on Precision Medicine through accurate fluid management and predictive analytics; providing actionable data insights that enable early detection of critical illnesses including acute kidney injury (AKI). Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

Contacts




Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Myria Crawford

Jeff Mack

Sr. Director of Marketing 

Chief Financial Officer   

MCrawford@potreromed.com 

jmack@potreromed.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potrero-medical-to-present-at-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301454255.html

SOURCE Potrero Medical, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.