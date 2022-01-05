Kustom US, Inc Begins Year Strong, Takes California with Acquisition of Sacramento-based Five Star Restoration

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustom US ("Kustom"), one of the largest privately-held restoration companies in North America, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Five Star Restoration & Construction, Inc. ("Five Star") to accelerate growth and expand its footprint in the state of California.



Five Star Restoration, A Division of Kustom US

Founded in 1989, Five Star began as a carpet cleaning service and has since grown into a full-service, emergency services provider for water, smoke and fire damage, as well as reconstruction for residential and commercial properties. Their legacy is built on an unparalleled work ethic and wide breadth of expertise, fueled by repeat business, referrals and long-standing relationships within the Sacramento and Solano County community.



Given the best-in-class leadership exhibited by owners, Brenda Gallion and Aaron Provencal, and the talent observed within the team behind them, all current staff will remain in place through the transition. As the newest division of Kustom, Five Star will leverage its strong local ties and existing momentum to amplify the national Kustom brand, and in turn, gain access to the full gamut of corporate resources—upward mobility, outstanding employee benefits and operational security.



"Five Star brought a tremendous and infectious energy to every conversation leading up to this decision," states Andrew Zavodney, CEO of Kustom. "From the beginning, it's been apparent that Five Star and Kustom align not just in strategy and functional strengths, but also in company culture and the way we conduct business—which I argue is the most important aspect of a business integration of this magnitude."



"We couldn't have asked for a better partner than Kustom, and we know this is the right decision for the business and for the team we've built here," said Aaron Provencal. "With Kustom's corporate backing, we will not only be able to expand our footprint on the commercial side of the business, but also empower our team to learn new skills and broaden their knowledge base—a win-win for everyone."



The Five Star acquisition represents the tip of the spear for Kustom's M&A activity in 2022 and only the latest in a long history of continuous expansion, resulting in ten transactions. Kustom will continue at the same velocity, absorbing new service offerings and locations to better deliver on its mission to decrease downtime and deliver a market-leading work product to every customer, no matter the job. "Five Star is Kustom's first foothold in California, and certainly will not be the last. We're fortunate to join forces with such a distinguished restoration operator, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together," says Zavodney.



"Five Star deserves to go to the next level," says Brenda Gallion, owner of Five Star. "And I'm confident Kustom will be the one to take us there. There are good things on the horizon for both parties, and we're eager to begin the next chapter in our story."



About Five Star Restoration

Five Star Restoration & Construction, Inc. has over thirty years of experience helping Sacramento residents and businesses recover from disasters and property damage. Their restoration, mold removal, water and fire damage restoration solutions have been ranked by Qualified Remodeler Magazine as some of the finest in Northern California. Five Star Restoration, a division of Kustom (www.fivestarrestoration.com) will continue under and as a part of the Kustom portfolio.

About Kustom US

Founded in 1968, Kustom US (www.kustom.us) is a nationally acclaimed and industry-leading property restoration firm that provides unparalleled services to local, regional and national clients. Kustom has demonstrated a deep understanding of operations to consistently exceed client expectations and continues to grow into one of the most adaptive, customer-focused property restoration companies in North America.



As part of their strategic long-term plan, Kustom is planning to continue a series of acquisitions and partnerships that will help them accelerate their brand recognition and customer reach in North America.

640 E. State Road 434, Suite 1000

Longwood, FL 32750

866-679-0699

info@kustom.us

www.kustom.us

