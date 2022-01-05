Holmes Murphy Live with Fraternal Program on the Nexsure Insurance Platform The platform will enable Holmes Murphy to streamline the processing of the program

BREA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced today that Holmes Murphy has gone live with its Fraternal Program on the Nexsure Insurance Platform, Policy Admin+ Edition. Holmes Murphy is one of Insurance Journal's Top 100 Property Casualty Agents.

Holmes Murphy's Fraternal Program includes a full suite of risk management and insurance products to protect fraternal organizations. In addition to this program, the broker uses the Nexsure Insurance Platform to manage more than a dozen lines of business on the platform.

"We selected the Nexsure Insurance Platform as it's a modern platform offering the automation and scalability that we need," said Richard Jungman, Holmes Murphy Fraternal Practice Leader. "We came from a legacy platform, so to have such a feature-rich tool for our team streamlines our processing and management capabilities."

"The Nexsure Insurance Platform has robust capabilities to address unique insurance programs," said Krista Weaver, President, and COO, XDimensional Technologies. "With Holmes Murphy's diverse list of programs, we are proud of the collective work done to date and are excited to help implement the next program on the platform."

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins), Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, CA, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders. These solutions drive efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management and are delivered through the SaaS-based Nexsure Insurance Platform.

