B2B Tech Subscription Start-Up REFPipeline Reinvents How Business Referrals Are Shared

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REFPipeline, the world's first business-to-business digital referral network, launched its subscription service today, founders Ellen and Richard Lippman announced.

REFPipeline is ready to change the way business referrals are done!

Welcome to REFPipeline, the world's first business-to-business digital referral network.

REFPipeline (https://www.refpipeline.com) is a professional community open to connect all reputable and licensed businesses (both brick-and-mortar, and online companies) and individual contractors in the United States. Anchored around real estate for its launch, REFPipeline welcomes all companies related to that wide industry. Its patent-pending artificial intelligence (A.I.) and algorithm-based ecosystem fosters and facilitates data-driven referrals, rewarding active members while providing trustworthy leads.

"We designed REFPipeline to create a practical, cost-effective way for real estate and support communities to seamlessly transfer warm referrals to one another in real-time," co-founder Ellen Lippman explains. "This tech-driven solution also eliminates the randomness and inefficiency from one of the most important processes that drives business."

Community members will also have immediate access to the innovative Earn.Learn.Save.™ program. Referrals on demand will allow community members to instantly connect and transmit business efficiently and at a minimal cost (EARN). Access to the video (LEARN) platform will encourage members to share experiences and provide educational tools, while offering in excess of $4,500 in monthly members-only deep discounts (SAVE) from local retailers, restaurants, theme parks, concerts, travel and more.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Ellen Lippman, co-founder

Phone: (702) 808-6720 Email: inquiries@refpipeline.com

ABOUT REFPIPELINE

REFPipeline is an innovative, digital A.I.-driven community, connecting and uniting the highly segmented real estate community and support businesses. Founded in 2017, its purpose is to foster and facilitate warm referral exchange to benefit both individual members and its entire community.

