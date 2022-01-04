Roborock brings home cleaning closer to true autonomy with the S7 MaxV Ultra, an industry-first robot vacuum system featuring a multipurpose dock that empties, washes and refills itself

Roborock Introduces the S7 MaxV Ultra, Ushering In the Next Generation of Robotic Cleaning Convenience

Roborock Introduces the S7 MaxV Ultra, Ushering In the Next Generation of Robotic Cleaning Convenience Roborock brings home cleaning closer to true autonomy with the S7 MaxV Ultra, an industry-first robot vacuum system featuring a multipurpose dock that empties, washes and refills itself

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today unveiled at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) its newest flagship bundle, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. Featuring a new intelligent docking system, the S7 MaxV Ultra is powered by Roborock's most advanced technologies to date to deliver a superior clean with even more convenience.



Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra - The Ultimate in Robotic Cleaning Convenience

In line with the company's focus on delivering cleaning convenience to more people, Roborock has also announced the rollout of its new Q series, a mid-range offering that combines proven features behind the award-winning S series with auto-emptying convenience.

"Contrary to popular belief, robot vacuums actually still require hefty input from customers, both in terms of maintaining and operating," said Richard Chang, founder and CEO of Roborock.

"We are trying to change that by giving our customers an even more hands-off solution, one that requires minimum interactions with the device. That means building a vacuum that can identify and adapt to items in its path, including carpets and obstacles, while also emptying and maintaining itself whenever necessary. With the S7 MaxV Ultra, customers are taking a step closer toward true autonomy in floor cleaning."

Introducing Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra: Setting New Standards in Robotic Cleaning



An Ultra-Dock That Does It All

Compatibility with Roborock's new Empty Wash Fill Dock means reduced manual maintenance for customers. The mop is automatically scrubbed during and after cleaning sessions, ensuring the S7 MaxV Ultra is ready for its next run. The dock self-cleans in the process of washing the mop too, keeping it well-maintained. An auto-refill function powers the S7 MaxV Ultra to mop up to 300 sqm, 50% more than its predecessors, while a dust bag holds up to 7 weeks of dust.

Introducing ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System

Powered by a combination of an RGB camera, 3D structured light and an all-new neural processing unit, the S7 MaxV Ultra recognizes objects in its path more accurately and adapts quickly to clean around them, regardless of lighting conditions. It recognizes and positions furniture in the app, allowing users to start a quick clean around dining tables or sofas with just a simple tap of an icon in the app. It even identifies rooms down to their unique flooring materials, recommending ideal cleaning patterns such as suction power and scrub intensity. The S7 MaxV Ultra is certified by TUV Rheinland for its cybersecurity safety standards.

Featuring The Acclaimed VibraRise® Mopping Tech

Designed for uninterrupted cleaning sessions, the S7 MaxV Ultra features Roborock's acclaimed VibraRise® technology, a combination of sonic mopping with an automatic mop lift designed to transition smoothly over contrasting surfaces, while delivering effective high-intensity scrubs to tackle surface dirt.

Combined with a maximum suction power of 5100pa, the S7 MaxV Ultra delivers a deeper clean for customers.

Roborock Q Series: Making Self-Emptying a Staple in Robotic Cleaning

Roborock Q series is a freshly-designed mid-range offering that combines auto-empty technology with proven features first introduced on the company's flagship S series. Roborock will first unveil the Roborock Q7 Max alongside a new dock, the Auto Empty Dock Pure, this Q2.

The new docking systems build upon the company's first auto-empty dock that was recently named a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree for its convenience and ingenuity.

To learn more about the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, the Q series and the company's full line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com.

The S7 MaxV Ultra will be available for purchase on Amazon in the United States in Q2 2022 for an MSRP of $1399.99.



Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra press materials can be found at: LINK



Attendees of CES 2022 can demo Roborock's newest product launches by visiting booth 9925, AI & Robotics Area, North Hall LVCC.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roborock