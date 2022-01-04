RiverFront Investment Group Announces Associate Promotions

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverFront Investment Group, a global asset manager and ETF strategist headquartered in Richmond, VA, recently announced several promotions to leadership roles in addition to several promotions of financial professional associates.

Kevin Nicholson, CFA® has been promoted to Global Fixed Income CIO. He previously shared the Global Fixed Income Co-CIO role with Tim Anderson who now serves as Lead Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager. Kevin's career in fixed income asset management spans 30 years, with expertise across a range of bond asset classes, including investment grade, municipal debt, high yield, and emerging markets debt. During that time, he has served in various capacities within trading, portfolio management, and risk management. Kevin will continue to serve as Co-Head of the Investment Committee.

Cheron Smalls, Director of Human Resources & Talent Management, has been promoted to serve on RiverFront's Executive Committee. She joined RiverFront in 2018, bringing more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of human resources management, including employee development, benefits strategy, recruiting and workforce planning.

Chris Boyd has been promoted to the role of Head Trader. Chris has over 15 years of experience in financial services and joined RiverFront's Trading team in 2017.

Scott Hays, CFA® has been promoted to the role of Lead Portfolio Manager and Director of Operations, RiverShares. He previously served as a Senior Portfolio Manager for RiverFront's mutual funds and Advantage products. In his new role, he will help drive the future growth of RiverFront's ETF business.

RiverFront promoted the following Sales and Marketing associates:

Claire Allen , Regional Sales Consultant

Mary Genevieve Cadow , Senior Marketing & Events Specialist

Owen Nott , Regional Director, Mountain Region

Jack Tavenner , Regional Sales Consultant

"We are pleased to recognize the ongoing leadership and contributions of Kevin and Cheron. Kevin has played a key role in the evolution and development of our Investment Team, and Cheron's ability to grow our talent while balancing the needs of our associates and the business continues to help our organization grow," said President & CEO Pete Quinn. "All of these promotions highlight the excellence and growth of our talent in serving the needs of financial advisors and their clients."

ABOUT RIVERFRONT: RiverFront Investment Group is a global asset manager focused on Process over Prediction — a dynamic investment approach driven by a systematic, repeatable methodology. The firm provides flexible, risk-managed solutions for a range of investment objectives and risk tolerances. RiverFront is affiliated with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), member FINRA/SIPC, from its minority ownership interest in RiverFront. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC, the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser. Learn more at riverfrontig.com.

