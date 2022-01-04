pCare VideoConnect, Powered by Bluestream Health, Brings Industry-leading Virtual Care into Patient Rooms

Partnership provides cost-effective, comprehensive virtual care that spans the entire care continuum- from hospital rooms to consumers at home

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare, a healthcare information technology company delivering best-in-class interactive patient care and digital patient engagement solutions, today announced a partnership with Bluestream Health, a virtual care platform-as-a-service, to integrate its engagement platform that simplifies and drives down cost with Bluestream Health's full virtual care capabilities.

The combined offering delivers virtual care solutions that span the entire care continuum.

Specifically, pCare will power its VideoConnect product with Bluestream Health's virtual care platform to enhance clinical workflows, patient experience and access to care. The partnership will enable several critical functions in the patient room, including virtual family member visits, access to language interpreters, virtual nurse rounding and telehealth visits with clinical specialists (detailed features below). The combined offering delivers virtual care solutions that span the entire care continuum across both digital and physical front doors.

"Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, pCare began exploring a strategy to create a comprehensive platform to deliver better outcomes and experiences for patients, family member and care providers, while improving operational efficiencies inside and outside the hospital," said Dave Bennett, CEO pCare. "It started with building our Best in KLAS Interactive Patient Care System (IPS), and today with Bluestream Health, we are connecting the dots to bring industry-leading virtual care right into the hospital room and beyond the four walls."

"This partnership with pCare is a milestone and has the potential to change the way care is delivered. Between Bluestream Health's ability to flexibly deliver on-demand and scheduled virtual visits to patients outside the hospital, and pCare's dynamic footprint on the wall of the patient room, we are equipping providers with a unique unified platform," said Brian Yarnell, president and co-founder, Bluestream Health. "For the first time, a health system can easily use its own providers to keep patients healthy in pre-acute, acute and post-acute settings."

Notable Advances to pCare's Inpatient Solution

There are a number of features that the healthcare industry can take advantage of with this partnership. These include:

Virtual family member visits - Patients, care providers or family members can instantly initiate a secure video connection into the patient room. There is no need to download or install anything for family members.

Interpreting in video and audio - Foreign language and ASL interpreters are available on demand on the wall of the hospital. Many leading interpreting organizations are supported, and health systems can prioritize routing to internal interpreters first.

Virtual rounding - Nurses can perform remote rounding into patient rooms with real-time awareness of patient status. pCare rounding protocols or the EMR can be used to manage workflows.

Remote clinical consults- Physicians and specialists throughout the health system and from third parties can conduct telehealth sessions directly into the patient room.

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category for six consecutive years, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and pCare on LinkedIn.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform as a Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real time, 24/7. Bluestream is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting and other mission-critical initiatives.

