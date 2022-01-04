Panasonic and Olympian Katie Ledecky Partner to Inspire Student STEM Innovation and Unlock the Power of Technology Together with Discovery Education, Panasonic to help promote STEM Forward Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire student innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math ("STEM"), Panasonic Corporation of North America ("Panasonic") is partnering with 3-time Olympian, 15-time World Champion, 10-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer, and proud STEM advocate Katie Ledecky to launch the STEM Forward educational initiative and engaged Discovery Education to help make this educational program a reality. Announced during CES 2022, the initiative combines Katie Ledecky's passion for STEM education and advocacy, Panasonic's legacy of innovation, and Discovery Education's worldwide leadership in education technology, STEM Forward connects students in grades 3-8 to the game-changing power of technology with standards-aligned resources for any learning environment at no cost.

"As champions for progress at Panasonic, we're focused on how we can move the world forward and commit ourselves to enhancing the well-being of people, communities, and society. Today's students have a tremendous future ahead of them, one where technology is not only a tool but an inspiration," said Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We're proud to continue to partner with Katie Ledecky, who is an inspiration to young people around the world, and empowers students to reach their full potential and discover new ways to think about and apply STEM to build a better world."

Building on Katie's ongoing work with Panasonic as a STEM leader and a member of Team Panasonic, STEM Forward provides students, educators, and families with dynamic digital resources that explore how technology improves lives and makes the world a better place. In addition, STEM Forward includes a special Virtual Field Trip appropriate for both in class use and at home exploration.

Premiering on January 25th at 1 PM ET, Winning with STEM: A Virtual Field Trip with Katie Ledecky and Panasonic will take students behind-the-scenes at five STEM innovation centers across North America to meet teams of Panasonic scientists, engineers, and immersive design experts using their passion for STEM to make a difference in the world. An educator guide accompanies the Virtual Field Trip and features student activities to take the learning further. New activities launching in February include a subject matter expert video featuring Katie Ledecky, student activities, educator supports, and family activities.

"Any opportunity I have in life to inspire young kids to pursue their passions, especially in STEM education, I'm going to take it," said Katie Ledecky. "Whether students use STEM skills for better problem-solving or critical thinking in life, or for a future career, it's important that they have equal access to help propel them forward."

"We are thrilled to partner with Panasonic to help inspire the next wave of innovative thinkers," said Lori McFarling, President of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

You can learn more about STEM Forward at DiscoveryEducation.com/STEMForward, or within the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

Discovery Education is the worldwide EdTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading EdTech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

