Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones EAH-A800

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technics announced its new EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. These new headphones boast excellent sound quality, bringing together the outstanding technologies and experience that Technics has cultivated over more than 50 years of hi-fi audio development. The new headphones also offer superior call quality with 4 Mic Beamforming and Noise Suppression*1 Technology to clearly convey the speaker's voice to the listener. The industry-leading*2 long battery life provides approximately 50 hours of music listening time or 30 hours of talk time.

Technics

To communicate the dynamics of music, such as the breath-taking silence and tension of musical performances, the energy of instrumentalists and the inspiration of singers' voices, Technics has long been searching for ideal sound, and this pursuit is evident in its new headphones.

Not only do the EAH-A800 headphones offer excellent audio quality, they also cater to changing lifestyles, especially for those who have adapted to a new, work-from-anywhere routine. Picking up only the speaker's voice, the EAH-A800 provide crystal clear voice communication even in noisy environments. Further, with Industry-leading*2 Noise Cancelling Technology, the EAH-A800 enable users to immerse themselves in sound, whether inside or outside.

Hear Every Detail

-Premium Technics Sound Quality

Technics' continuous pursuit of perfection, along with the technologies and expertise it has accumulated through hi-fi development, has given rise to the new EAH-A800 headphones that deliver a truly moving audio experience. The newly developed 40 mm dynamic driver, a free edge diaphragm in the dome and edge composed of different multi-layer material has optimal strength and flexibility to ensure clear sound and deep bass with minimal distortion. The Acoustic Control Chamber accurately controls air flow to enhance the performance of the driver for precise bass and rich spatial expression. Further, use of thin-film polymer multi-layer capacitors—a technology used in Technics' high-grade audio amplifiers— facilitates a stable current through the audio circuit, which limits distortion and generates high-quality sound. The EAH-A800 also supports High-Resolution Audio Quality with Bluetooth® and LDAC technology*3, delivering a wide, dynamic range of sound with fast response and high definition.

Speak with Clarity

-Superior Call Quality

A total of eight mics play a huge role in supporting more comfortable, natural conversation. Four MEMS mics operate simultaneously to pick up the speaker's voice with superior precision, while noise cancellation makes it easy to focus on the conversation. Another four mics with beamforming technology and noise reduction activate simultaneously from both sides of the headphones to reduce background noise and capture voices in three dimensions. Technics' unique signal processing analyzes the voice and suppresses surrounding noise to deliver the voice more clearly.

-Wind Noise Suppression

Noise from wind is one factor that can negatively affect call quality; to ensure excellent call clarity in any environment, Technics changed its microphone design to minimize wind noise. The EAH-A800 headphones use a Feed-Forward Mic with small holes installed deep inside the unit to improve air resistance and minimize vibrations caused by wind. The EAH-A800 are also equipped with multiple chambers to limit air vibrations. The Main Talk Mic has also been designed with a different mesh material at the front and back to control vibrations, while the windshield on the Sub Talk Mic has a top cover to prevent direct wind exposure.

Immerse Yourself in Sound

-Industry-leading Noise Cancelling

Technics' industry-leading noise cancelling allows those working from anywhere to immerse themselves in the sound, no matter the location. Through Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, which combines two pairs of noise cancelling functions, an analog filter and a Feed-Back Mic, and a Feed-Forward Mic and a digital filter, noise both inside and outside the headphones can be minimized for Industry-leading*2 noise cancelling performance.

Control the Sound Around You

-Natural Ambient / Attention Mode

The EAH-A800 headphones are equipped with two ambient sound modes: Natural Ambient Mode and Attention Mode. Natural Ambient Mode comprehensively captures a wide range of low to high frequencies, leading to a more natural sound that allows the user to pay attention to surrounding noise while listening to music or making calls. Attention Mode reduces unwanted external noise to make it easier to hear voices, so users can listen for airport and train announcements or speak to their families at home while listening to music.

-Bluetooth® Multipoint Pairing

Multipoint pairing allows users to connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time. For example, if you join a video conference on your laptop but need to discuss a matter with someone else on the phone, you can begin talking on the phone simply by touching the call button.

Comfort Fit for Your Every Move

-Best Fit for the Best Sound

The EAH-A800 has been designed to ensure a comfortable fit. The 3D earpads feature a curved design to apply uniform pressure to the whole ear. The earpads are cushioned with memory foam to distribute pressure and ensure a secure fit, while a wire spring in the headband optimizes pressure across the entire head. The inner diameter of the earpad has been enlarged to wrap around the ear, yet the headphones themselves can be stored in a compact carrying case.

*1: Varying environmental conditions may affect performance.

*2: As of Oct 31, 2021, According to research by Panasonic Corporation, based on published playback time (AAC, NC ON) in the over-ear style noise cancelling headphones market.

*3: Delivered in 96 kHz/24 bit LDAC when connected by Bluetooth®.

• About Technics

Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

