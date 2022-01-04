Kidde Innovates with Easy-to-Use Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detection Solution

MEBANE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A trusted leader in fire safety for over 100 years, Kidde today announced the launch of its latest innovation – the Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with smart features and corresponding new mobile app. Designed for Wi-Fi connectivity, the alarm and app function not only as a standalone safety solution, but, notably, is the first smart system that can transform existing Kidde hardwired interconnected alarms into smart ones with an easy and fully integrated solution that offers whole-home protection.** Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Kidde's new Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm and app offer smarter control for households with interconnected Kidde alarms.

With Wi-Fi connectivity and Kidde app integration, the fully integrated system offers the features and capabilities homeowners need to manage their Kidde home safety systems with confidence and to respond quickly and efficiently – wherever they are. With traditional interconnected systems, when an alarm in the group goes off, all connected devices sound simultaneously. Adding Kidde's new Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm and mobile app with Wi-Fi connectivity now makes it possible to receive alerts via mobile notification.

Kidde's Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm and app places real-time information on potential issues and alarm status at users' fingertips. In addition to whole-home protection, the product capabilities include:

Double the detection: Alerts occupants to both smoke and carbon monoxide (CO), providing defense against two common home safety threats in a single alarm.

10-year guarantee: Alarms are powered by 120V AC with a sealed long-life lithium backup battery that lasts for 10 years* – the entire life of the device.

Simple setup: Easily add alarms by scanning the QR code on the back of the product.

Voice control capabilities: Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Use voice commands to check alarm status and connection. †

Notify friends and family: Option to notify relatives, friends or others if smoke or carbon monoxide is detected.

Voice alerts: Voice warning alerts of "Fire!" when a smoke or fire hazard is present, "Warning: Carbon Monoxide!" when CO is detected, or "Replace Alarm" at the device end of life.

Smart Hush® feature: Temporarily silences false alarms when users are in the home.***

"Kidde's Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarms with smart features provide families the ability to rest easy knowing the people, places and things that matter most are always protected. It's a new level of control and connectivity from Kidde that leverages technology and IoT for a safer home," said Isis Wu, Vice President & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security. "This is part of Carrier's Healthy Homes program, focused on creating smart, safe and healthy indoor environments."

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms. With the average time to escape safely being as little as two minutes, every second counts in the case of a fire. Having the earliest notification possible is critical to saving lives, which is why the NFPA recommends interconnected alarms for the best protection. When interconnected smoke alarms are installed, it is important that all of the alarms are from the same manufacturer.

Moreover, each year, unintentional poisoning from CO in the U.S. sends about 50,000 people to the hospital and kills at least 430. It's recommended to install both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout the entire home with at least one on every level, in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and consider living areas too.

The Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with smart features is available through The Home Depot's website and at select The Home Depot store locations. For more product information, visit Kidde.com/smart.

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeSafety, and on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

* 10-year limited warranty on alarm. Not a battery performance claim.

** Alarms only connect with other Kidde alarms that have hardwired AC interconnect capability.

*** This feature is only available on the SMART Alarm, not other interconnected alarms,

when you are connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the alarm.

† Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

Google Assistant is a registered trademark of Google LLC.

Contact: Sharon Cooksey

919-612-0583

sharon.cooksey@carrier.com

