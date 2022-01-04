Justworks Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks, Inc. ("Justworks"), a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses access to benefits, payroll, human resources, and compliance support, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. Justworks expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1,050,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $29.00 and $32.00 per share. Justworks intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "JW."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead managing bookrunners for the proposed offering. Baird, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, and Siebert Williams Shank are also acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

• Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

• J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com; or

• BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Justworks is a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") access to benefits, payroll, human resources, and compliance support—all in one place. We drive economies of scale via co-employment, enabling attractive cost savings for our customers, and providing them a richer suite of benefits for their employees. We believe we are the first provider to combine this powerful demand aggregation dynamic with a simple, intuitive user experience, and 24/7 expert support—enabling entrepreneurs and SMBs to grow with confidence. That is why over 8,000 customers across all 50 U.S. states representing almost 140,000 worksite employees, as of November 30, 2021, trust Justworks as their human capital management platform.

