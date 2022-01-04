GreenPower Delivers 4 EV Star Cab and Chassis to TCI Trucks

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced today that Transportation Commodities, Inc. ("TCI") has taken delivery of four GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis ("EV Star CCs").

GreenPower’s EV Star Cab and Chassis

TCI offers comprehensive transportation solutions across the United States and will deploy the EV Star CCs as part of their service fleet. The four units received funding from the most recent funding round of California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), which took place on October 28, 2021.

Michael Perez, Director of Contracts and Grants at GreenPower, commented, "As we continue to successfully leverage California HVIP funds, we are proud to provide unrivaled turnaround times between funding request and vehicle delivery. Our recent delivery to TCI highlights this striking efficiency and distinguishes GreenPower from our HVIP competitors." Perez continued, "This delivery marks the beginning of a transformative partnership with TCI, and we look forward to continuing to support their electrification efforts with our purpose-built cab and chassis platform."

John Sappington, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TCI, added, "As TCI transitions to a greener service fleet, the EV Star CC stands out as a reliable, versatile, zero-emission solution to our unique needs. By partnering with GreenPower to secure $264,000 in HVIP funds, we have been able to take expeditious delivery of the vehicles so that our fleet can reap immediate benefits."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

