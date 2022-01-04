EL BANDIDO YANKEE ANNOUNCES HULA BOWL PARTNERSHIP

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Bandido Yankee Tequila is proud to announce their partnership with the Hula Bowl, being held in Orlando, Florida on January 15, 2022.

The Hula Bowl is a postseason collegiate all-star game first played in 1947. It was held annually until it paused in 2008, and was revived in 2020, the same year El Bandido Yankee was founded.

Sports are in the El Bandido Yankee brand DNA, as it was co-founded by former NFL player Jim Bob Morris and three-time Stanley Cup champion and NHL Hall-of-Famer Chris Chelios. Tying El Bandido Yankee with The Hula Bowl was a natural fit, as both brands are continuing to expand, and this partnership brings together college football and El Bandido Yankee's fun-loving and adventurous brand personality.

"We view this as a key sponsorship that can both propel and reignite the great tradition of the Hula Bowl, and also to invigorate El Bandido Yankee Tequila in Florida, the United States, and beyond," says Morris. "The marriage of these two great brands will find growth as we creatively align and cross promote. The future is bright for this partnership."

"Sponsoring the Hula Bowl will be a great event to launch El Bandido Yankee in the state of Florida. The Hula Bowl has a long-standing tradition and El Bandido Yankee is proud to now be part of that history," says Chelios.

El Bandido Yankee's involvement as key sponsor and strategic partner of the game and halftime show came to light from Nick Lowery, a partner of El Bandido Yankee and a Kansas City Chiefs Hall-of-Fame kicker. Lowery will be broadcasting from the sidelines of the 2022 Hula Bowl. "I am truly honored to be reporting on the sidelines of the 2022 Hula Bowl, a historic partnership with El Bandido Yankee, and a new home for the legendary Hula Bowl as a premiere college football All-Star game. I am looking forward to continuing to make Hula Bowl week an annual destination, and reason to Break out the Bandido."

Jennifer Logan, owner and VP of Marketing for the Hula Bowl had this to say about the partnership: "We are very pleased to be partnering with El Bandido Yankee in our first year in Orlando. The founders of the company have a commitment to excellence that we feel aligns with the storied history of the Hula Bowl. We look forward to working together throughout the year."

The 2022 Hula Bowl all-star game is scheduled for January 15, with kickoff at 12:00 noon EST, at the University of Central Florida's Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast live nationally on CBS Sports. Team Aina will be led by Mike Smith, former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, while Team Kai will be led by Brian Billick, former head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Wade Philips, former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, will act as Defensive Coordinator.

For further information, please visit El Bandido Yankee ( www.elbandidoyankee.com ) and The Hula Bowl ( www.hulabowl.com ).

