E Source acquires AAC Utility Partners to help utilities accelerate their transformation to digital, data-driven organizations

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source , the solutions leader for US and Canadian utilities and cities that combines unparalleled domain expertise with best-in-class industry research, data science software, and consulting services, continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of AAC Utility Partners.

AAC is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services exclusively to utilities for the transformation of customer information systems and other critical operational systems. AAC assists clients in the areas of strategic software assessment, selection, project implementation, and cloud consulting.

"There is no substitute for AAC's proven expertise and track record of success in implementing large technology projects that are foundational to becoming a modern, digital utility," says E Source CEO Ted Schultz. "When combined with E Source's technology planning and implementation capabilities supporting AMI and GIS, plus our ability to make data useful using our research and predictive data science products, the addition of AAC further enhances our ability to drive value for our utility clients by delivering what's next."

AAC is the eighth company E Source has acquired in the past 24 months. The acquisition is an important step in E Source's continued effort to build a comprehensive, tech-enabled, customer-first portfolio of digital, data-driven solutions that help utilities manage their rapidly evolving customer, infrastructure, and business needs.

Since 2005, AAC has guided electric, gas, water, wastewater, and multiservice utilities across North America through successful technology projects. AAC's client base ranges from municipal utilities to investor-owned utilities with seven-figure customer counts.

"AAC Utility Partners developed the award-winning, NavigateOne methodology and tools because utilities needed superior processes to find success with their technology projects," says Edwin Crow, managing partner of AAC. "Over the years, we've had the pleasure of completing over 75 fully functional projects. By joining the E Source team, we'll be able to bring our capabilities to more utilities to help them become technology leaders."

"This acquisition brings to life an important connection from hardware to software to predictive data science," says Rob Langley, managing partner and cofounder of Align Capital Partners, which owns E Source. "This powerful combination offers utilities a partner that can connect the dots like no other."

E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise help clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow's infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle-market companies accelerate their growth to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm's investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.

