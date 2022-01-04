Boston Scientific to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at ­­­8:15 a.m. EST. Mahoney will be joined by Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, in a question-and-answer session with the host analyst.

On Wednesday February 2, 2022 Boston Scientific will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The call will begin at 8:00 a.m. EST, hosted by Mike Mahoney and Dan Brennan. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter on February 2 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

