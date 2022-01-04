BayCare Names New President for Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women's Hospitals

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System has named Kidada Hawkins as the next president of its Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women's Hospitals, effective Feb. 21, 2022.

A health care executive with experience in both the not-for-profit and for-profit health care sectors, Hawkins has spent the past three years as the Market Chief Operating Officer for two Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Alabama. Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham and Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper have a combined 772 beds and more than 2,300 team members.

"Winter Haven hospitals' next leader has a proven track record of partnering with physicians to deliver clinical excellence for the community," said Glenn Waters, BayCare's Chief Operating Officer. "What also impressed us is that Kidada has an appreciation for the leadership role a hospital plays in the fabric of a community and he is a leader who steps into that responsibility."

Prior to joining Tenet's Alabama operations, Hawkins has served in a variety of administrative leadership roles including as Chief Executive Officer of Shoals Hospital in Muscle Shoals, Ala., an affiliate of RCCH Healthcare Partners, now part of LifePoint Health; and as Chief Operating Officer of Rural Hospital Operations for St. Vincent's Health System in Birmingham, Ala., an affiliate of Ascension Health.

Hawkins is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a Regent and former President of the FORUM, Alabama's chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is a graduate of Morehouse College and holds master's degrees in health services administration and business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Hawkins, 47, and his wife, Kia Hawkins, have two young children.

Hawkins will succeed interim President Susan Croushore, who assumed the role in August after the departure of former President Steve Nierman.

Winter Haven Hospital, founded in 1926, has 447-beds and its sister facility, Winter Haven Women's Hospital, 61-beds. The two hospitals employ 1,973 team members and in 2013, joined BayCare, West Central Florida's leading not-for-profit health care provider dedicated to improving the health of all it serves.

About Winter Haven Hospital

Winter Haven Hospital, Inc. located in Winter Haven, Florida, includes a 447-bed acute care hospital and a 61-bed obstetric hospital, respectively referred to as Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital. Winter Haven Hospital, Inc. joined the BayCare Health System in August 2013. Winter Haven Hospital was founded in 1926, and today concentrates in the treatment of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and behavioral health. The hospital also provides emergency care; outpatient diabetes education; endoscopy services; neurological, orthopedic and in-patient rehabilitation; outpatient surgery; and imaging services. The Women's Hospital opened in 1987 and specializes in maternity services, neonatal care, women's surgery, and breast health. For more information, call (863) 293-1121 or visit WinterHavenHospital.org.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit www.baycare.org.

