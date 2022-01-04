Akebia Therapeutics to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NC DHHS Flu
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

An audio replay of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

