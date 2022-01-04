ACT Capital Advisors Represents BelRed Energy Solutions in its Sale to Apex Service Partners

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, BelRed Energy Solutions, LLC ("BelRed"), has been acquired by Apex Service Partners, LLC ("Apex Service Partners").

BelRed is one of the leading Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) companies in western Washington. BelRed is locally owned and operated by Don Millard, who founded the business 35 years ago. Apex Service Partners is a private equity-backed platform of over fifty award-winning HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses nationally. BelRed is Apex's first acquisition in the Northwest.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Directors Michael Vanderslice and Trevor Hill.

"Working with Don Millard and matching BelRed with Apex Service Partners in this transaction has been very rewarding," said Vanderslice. "Don's great young team at BelRed will have an ideal partner in Apex to continue growing the business while Don has met his objective of moving on to a new life stage. Don picked a perfect time for this transaction given the favorable market dynamics in the residential HVAC space."

About BelRed Energy Solutions

BelRed was founded in 1986 as a heating and air conditioning company and has been setting the gold standard in high-quality home services ever since. In recent years, the business has expanded to include plumbing and electrical services.

The company is headquartered in Mukilteo, Washington, and offers award-winning service to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit https://www.belred.com/.

About Apex Service Partners

Tampa-based Apex Services Partners is an HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services group that partners with world-class service providers to build an industry-leading national platform.

Apex has built a strong network of industry leaders who share resources, best practices, and expertise to deliver unparalleled service to customers and opportunities for employees. For more information, visit https://apexservicepartners.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier Mergers & Acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

