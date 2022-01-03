Winston & Strawn Appoints Brian Ferguson as Partner in Litigation Practice

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the arrival of highly respected patent litigation attorney Brian E. Ferguson as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office and as a member of the Litigation Practice.

Brian brings more than 30 years of experience representing Fortune 100 companies in wide-ranging intellectual property disputes. He has argued cases before U.S. district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the International Trade Commission (ITC) and has handled adversarial matters before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB). In addition to his patent work, Brian is experienced in handling trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation.

Brian's arrival reflects Winston's sustained investment in legal talent capable of meeting the growing demand for patent and intellectual property litigation. This week, Winston also welcomed intellectual property litigators Barry Shelton and Bradley Coburn as partners in the Dallas office. Their addition strengthens Winston's robust coverage of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Waco, Texas, which has become the leading jurisdiction for litigating high-profile patent cases in the United States under the direction of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.

"Winston has an outstanding reputation as a knowledgeable, aggressive litigation firm in the intellectual property sector," said Brian. "Its recent work limiting Patent Assertion Entities is groundbreaking, and its deep bench of IP practitioners is very impressive. I look forward to growing our capabilities as patent-related challenges continue to evolve in 2022."

"Brian joins our team at a critical moment for patent litigation as we are experiencing an increased number of disputes at the intersection of cross-border trade and intellectual property," said David Rogers, managing partner for Winston's Washington, D.C., office. "His deep experience practicing before the ITC and PTAB will be invaluable as we continue to expand the scope of our patent litigation work."

Brian is recognized among the leading patent lawyers in the United States. He represents clients in all phases of patent infringement and validity disputes before U.S. district courts, in Section 337 investigations before the ITC, and in adversarial matters before the PTAB, including successfully representing clients in nearly 100 inter partes review proceedings. He also has substantial experience litigating patent-related appellate proceedings, including arguing dozens of appeals before the Federal Circuit. Brian has a broad range of first-chair trial and pre-trial experience in various U.S. district courts and at the ITC. His undergraduate degree in electrical engineering enables him to bring a highly specialized, technical eye to litigating cases involving sophisticated technologies, including circuit design, semiconductors, wearable devices, and engine design.

"Brian is one of the most accomplished patent litigators in the United States, and he exemplifies the caliber of lawyers joining our firm," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His experience before the ITC and PTAB will be particularly relevant as we help clients navigate increasingly complex intellectual property challenges."

