Triton Stone Group of New Orleans Acquires Unique Stone Concepts

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Stone Group of New Orleans, a leading national wholesaler and distributor of granite and natural stone products in Louisiana, is acquiring the assets of Unique Stone Concepts. Triton Stone Group will now own six of the Unique Stone Concepts' locations, which are known nationally for their luxurious granite, marble, quartzite and travertine.

The acquisition of the Midwestern stone company comes after planning on how to leverage the benefits of Unique Stone Concept's exceptional reputation and service proposition with Triton Stone's ancillary product offerings and purchasing power. Both companies value creating a family environment for their teams and offering unparalleled service to their customers. The combination of both company's cultures and value propositions is a recipe for success.

"We are so excited about welcoming the Unique Team into the Triton family," Katie Jensen, the President of Triton Stone Group. "Their commitment to their customers and their core values are right in line with Triton; having this expanded footprint will be advantageous for our future growth."

Elliot Uchitelle, co-founder of Unique Stone Concepts, will bring more than 20 years of natural stone distribution experience to Triton Stone Group. Elliot will serve as the Regional Manager of the newly formed Mid-West Region. "I am really excited about joining the Triton team," said Elliot. "Their underlying values, hard work, dedication to quality and honesty are all in line with the values that are so important to the Unique Stone Concepts. I see a great future for the new Triton team!"

Triton Stone Group and Unique Stone Concepts' synergy is expected to increase the growth of not only the companies but the Port of New Orleans as well. The acquisition is expected to bring in more business for the port as there will be an increase of stone products being shipped thru the city.

Triton Stone Group now owns six new locations as a result of this acquisition – St. Louis, MO; Columbus, OH; Kansas City, KS; Omaha, NE; Indianapolis, IN and Cincinnati, OH.

Additionally, it owns and operates 18 other locations across the Southeastern United States – New Orleans, LA; Baton Rouge, LA; Shreveport, LA; San Antonio, TX; Austin, TX; Houston, TX; Birmingham, AL; Mobile, AL; Huntsville, AL; Memphis, TN; Portsmouth, VA; Richmond, VA; Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC; Knoxville, TN; Atlanta, GA; Little Rock, AR; and Charleston, SC.

A leading importer and distributor of granite and other natural stone products, Triton Stone Group New Orleans was formed in 2006. The company sells many high-quality kitchen and bath products and is part of Jensen Companies. For more information about Triton Stone Group, visit www.tritonstone.com or engage with Triton Stone Group on Instagram @tritonstonegroup.

Formed in 2006, Triton Stone Group New Orleans is a leading importer and distributor of granite and other natural stone products. Triton Stone Group provides the highest quality natural stone with a commitment to service and a customer's-first attitude. Now with 24 locations and 2 independently owned and operated licensees across the Southeastern United States, Triton Stone Group has access to one of the largest stone slab inventories in the United States.

