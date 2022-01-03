The UV-C LED Disinfection Light is the perfect, automated, low-maintenance solution to maintain a cleaner and more hygienic desktop in today's remote and hybrid work environments

Targus Launches World's First UL-Certified Surface Disinfection Solution for Use in the Commercial Space The UV-C LED Disinfection Light is the perfect, automated, low-maintenance solution to maintain a cleaner and more hygienic desktop in today's remote and hybrid work environments

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® --Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that its UV-C LED Disinfection Light has been certified to UL 962, the Standard for Safety for Household and Commercial Furnishings. This makes the Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light the only surface disinfection solution in the world to meet UL's safety requirements for household and commercial use.

Targus' UV-C LED Disinfection Light: first-ever UL-surface disinfection solution approved for use in the commercial space

Slated for retail availability next month, the UV-C LED Disinfection Light incorporates state-of-the-art UV-C LED and automation technology to provide a safe and consistent, no-touch solution to help reduce pathogens with UV-C light.

"Achieving UL 962 certification is a significant accomplishment that demonstrates a commitment to a high level of safety," said Ibrahim Jilani, global director of UL's Consumer, Medical and Information Technologies group. "This is the first surface disinfection solution to have achieved this type of safety certification in the commercial space."

David Dorantes, director of product marketing, Targus, added, "Achieving this certification from UL is a major step forward in demonstrating the utmost safety of our UV-C Light as Targus continues in its commitment to deliver innovative solutions that increase productivity and hygiene in today's remote and hybrid workplaces."

Designed to stand on your desktop, the UV-C LED Disinfection Light's AC-powered light turns on and runs for 5 minutes, every hour, to break down the DNA of microorganisms, effectively eliminating up to 99% of pathogens on device surfaces within the active disinfection area beneath the light.

There is also a built-in auto shut-off safety feature that utilizes motion sensors. Should any motion be detected within the safety zone, outside of the active cleaning area, or if the device senses any activity within the safety zone, the UV-C LEDs will be automatically disabled. After 5 minutes of inactivity, the light will resume its disinfection cycle.

The UV-C LED Disinfection Light (AWV339TT) will retail for $299.99 and be available for sale starting in February 2022 on Targus.com and through authorized resellers.

Targus will showcase the UV-C LED Disinfection Light at CES® 2022, Jan. 5-7, Booth #16734, Central Hall.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Targus US

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Targus