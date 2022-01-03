CHICAGO AUTO SHOW AND ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL ADVERTISERS PARTNER ON 2022 DRIVING INFLUENCE AWARD

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Chicago Auto Show's partnership with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), campaign submissions are now being accepted for the Driving Influence Award. Show organizers are encouraging its automotive manufacturer exhibitors to submit a creative and effective influencer marketing campaign for consideration of the 2022 Driving Influence Award.

2022 Chicago Auto Show: Feb. 12-21

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 24, and the top three manufacturer finalists will be notified by the ANA and show organizers shortly thereafter. One final winner will be announced in conjunction with the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview (Feb. 10-11). The winning manufacturer will have the opportunity to present the campaign details during ANA's upcoming influencer marketing committee meeting, scheduled to take place virtually on Feb. 17.

"Perhaps now more than ever, the entire industry has adapted to the times by launching more virtual programs and campaigns – including digital vehicle reveals," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty. "I am looking forward to reviewing each of the campaign submissions to see how these automotive companies expanded their digital efforts to help move the needle during these trying times."

"The ANA is proud to partner with the Chicago Auto Show on the 2022 Driving Influence Award to honor automakers' most creative and engaging influencer marketing campaigns," said Leah Marshall, director of influencer marketing for the ANA. "According to Hub's 2021 Influencer Marketing Benchmark Report, influencer marketing is a $13.8 billion industry – projected to reach $25 billion by 2025 – and has proven very effective in reaching Gen Z and Millennial audiences. With marketers investing in influencers at higher and higher levels, the ANA is committed to helping our members capitalize on its potential and celebrate outstanding creative campaigns," continued Marshall.

To be eligible, the campaign must have launched on or after Jan. 1, 2021 and ended by Dec. 31, 2021. In addition, the campaign needs to be centered around a digital creator/influencer and must have leveraged the influencer's social media channels and audience to promote an automotive product or service. Finally, the campaign must demonstrate measurable results. The ANA judges will be looking for strategy, creativity and results.

For more information or to submit a campaign for consideration, please visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/media/2022-ana-award/. For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, please visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About the Association of National Advertisers

The ANA's (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

