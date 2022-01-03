Bartlett Bearing Honors Longstanding Bartlett Retirees, Welcomes New Faces

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc., a bearing and parts distributor founded in 1951, announced in December the retirement of several longstanding Bartlett employees and welcomed members to its Finance and Sales teams earlier in the year.

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc.)

It is with mixed emotion that Philadelphia-based Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. announces its longstanding head of Accounting and Finance, Sandy Limeburner, officially retired at the end of 2021. Sandy, one of founder Tom Bartlett's daughters, joined the company in 1974. She worked in many areas of the business, most notably creating and developing the Accounting and Finance department, where she carried on her parent's customer-centric values. The company wishes to thank Sandy for her devotion to the family business and all she has done to develop her department.

Following Sandy's departure, Bartlett is proud to announce the addition of Mike Mayo as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mayo brings nearly 40 years of experience to the table as he settles into his new role. "It is an honor to join the Bartlett team," said Mike Mayo, CFO. "The company has a strong track record of growth and profitability that is supported by outstanding employees who are committed to company success." He continues, "I am excited to help achieve the company's future goals by having the right financial team and resources in place to support growth and profitability for many years to come."

Bartlett would also like to announce that Tom Bartlett Jr., the longest standing employee at the company, retired at the end of 2021. Tom began work at Bartlett in 1970 after his release From the US Navy. He opened and operated the Baltimore branch during the 1970's and 80's before returning to Philadelphia where he has used his considerable knowledge to manage the counter service. On behalf of the Bartlett team, we want to thank Tom for the impact he has had on the company over his more than 5-decade tenure and happily wish him the best as he begins his retirement.

Another prominent Bartlett figure, Gastonia Warehouse Manager Epi Ortiz, officially retired in November. Ortiz started with the company at the Philadelphia headquarters in 1995 before moving to its Gastonia location to help build their presence. Over his time at Bartlett, he helped establish the Tampa location for several years before returning to Gastonia for the remainder of his time at Bartlett. Gastonia Branch Manager Dan Bergenson said, "Epi has been a tremendous asset to our team in Gastonia and will be dearly missed."

Bartlett also welcomed two new salesmen to its team in 2021: Casey Collin and Matt Forret. Casey brings nearly 20 years of sales and marketing experience in industrial, financial, and publication industries, joining the Gastonia team as an Outside Salesman. Matt brings over 25 years of sales experience in the industrial and special parts markets, joining the Grain Valley team as the Outside Salesman. "It was my pleasure to welcome Casey and Matt to the Bartlett team this year"; said National Sales Manager, Mike Pulley. "We are excited to have them both on board as we continue to strive for the very best support for our customers."

About Bartlett Bearing

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six, fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365. For more information, visit our website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

